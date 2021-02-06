Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Location-conscious social networking apparatuses, methods and systems; (U.S. Patent 10,909,640); Miller Nelson LLC of Richmond: The Location-Conscious Social Networking Apparatuses, Methods and Systems (“LCSN”) transforms user personality and location inputs via LCSN components into match and transaction outputs. LSCN may be a processor-implemented method for location-conscious social networking, involving collecting personality details pertaining to a user, analyzing the personality details and constructing a personality profile for the user. The LCSN may also collect geolocation information from the user and compare it to geolocation data from other users, may use user personality profiles to calculate a compatibility rating between the user and other users, and may send an alert to users if the geolocation data indicates that the user is within a specified distance of another user, and/or if the users are matches for each other. Users may further be able to express anonymous interest in other users by anonymously rating potential matches.