Special guest joins Xfinity driver Josh Williams at Richmond

Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams had a special guest join him for Saturday’s Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway.

Frankie Ferreira, 9, hung out with Williams in the race team hauler, walked through driver introductions at Williams’ side, and affixed his signature “Fearless Frankie” sticker on Williams Chevrolet Racer next to Williams’ name on the car.

Frankie and his mother, Colleen Ferreira, were at the track as part of Williams’ collaboration with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The driver has maintained a years-long routine of entertaining and supporting youngsters in children’s medical facilities.

Williams started his work with children’s hospitals after a visit to a friend’s daughter at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 2017.

“I just came away from that,” Williams said, “and I was thinking, ‘Those kids. This is wild. If you think you’re having a bad day — no, you are NOT having a bad day.’”

Frankie, diagnosed with a type of muscular dystrophy in 2020, said he was enjoying his first visit to a stock car race, though it’s not his first-choice sport. A third-grader at Grange Hall Elementary School in Chesterfield County, he plays center for the Grange Hall Bulldogs football team. He’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Williams said that when he invited Frankie to join him walking on the runway through the pre-race crowd for driver introductions, “I asked Frankie if he would do the princess wave. He said he’s a football player — he doesn’t do princess.”