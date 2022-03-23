The Mantu in Carytown bakes Afghan bread to donate to refugees and for restaurant; plans to open bakery

When the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in July, Fort Lee became the first military installation to welcome refugees undergoing the resettlement process after being evacuated. Since then, thousands of families have come to central Virginia leaving everything behind to start over, often without jobs or enough to eat.

Owner and chef Hamidullah Noori of The Mantu (10 S. Thompson St., https://themantuva.com/), a modern Afghan restaurant in Carytown, knows what it feels like. His father was killed by militants in Afghanistan when he was a child, and he dealt with hunger as he tried to support his family. After working his way up to becoming an executive chef at a five-star hotel, he and his family fled to the United States in 2015, and he had to start over working in kitchens.

As he fulfilled his dream of opening his own restaurant, Noori has always looked for ways to help refugees. But when he recently met Mirullah Karimi, a baker who fled to the United States after owning a bakery in Afghanistan for 20 years, he was able to expand his plans. “Every day, we bake 80 to 100 loaves of traditional Afghan bread to distribute,” he says. In the next few weeks, he’s planning to expand beyond refugees to distribute bread to homeless people around Richmond as well.

Bread is a staple in the Afghan diet, and The Manu is currently turning out six to seven varieties daily. There’s a sweet breakfast bread called roghni naan; a flatbread for kebabs called paraki; Uzbeki naan bread, a long flatbread; and the list goes on. “We are addicted to bread; we cannot live our lives without it,” Noori says.

To expand production beyond his restaurant kitchen, Noori is seeking a location for a bakery where families can purchase fresh bread and he’ll also be able to produce plenty to give to those in need of food. In the meantime, he’s adding some of the breads to the menu at The Mantu, such as fresh Afghani naan bread with The Mantu signature dipping sauce.

You can support Noori’s efforts by stopping in to dine. Also keep an eye out for T-shirts available for purchase to support relief efforts in Ukraine. “When we serve, we put our passion, our souls and our love on the plate. That’s all we have,” Noori says. The restaurant is run by refugees who have become more like family than coworkers, he added.

Haven’t tried Afghan food before? Don’t miss the namesake mantu, which are similar to delicate homemade dumplings filled with flavorful ground beef and spices or butternut squash, onions, cilantro and mint. Not only delicious for dine-in, the Mantu’s dishes are also some of the most carefully packed for takeout around town.

Noori’s ultimate goal is to keep opening businesses with a vision of five businesses in five months, all employing refugees: “If you put it in the universe, the universe gives back,” he says. “It is one life, and I try to use it as best as I can to support the people around me. This is the mission of my life.”

