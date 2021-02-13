Va. lawmakers consider allowing bicyclists to roll through stop signs

Hurst said data from other states that implemented a version of what’s known as the “Idaho stop” law has been encouraging.

In Delaware, a recent report using Delaware State Police data found that in the 30 months after the state enacted its safety stop law, there was a 23% decrease in injury crashes involving bicycles at stop sign intersections and an 11% decline in overall bike crashes.

“These are very common-sense measures we can take to have a very practical effect in seriously reducing the number of crashes for bicycles,” Hurst said.

The House bill is headed for a vote in the Senate as early as Monday. A similar bill failed in that chamber on Jan. 27 in a 22-16 vote.

Backers say there is growing support for the bill. The cities of Richmond, Roanoke and Norfolk, which have seen significant growth in bike travel in recent years and amid the pandemic, have listed the measure as a legislative priority, officials said.

Others argue the measure could increasingly put cyclists in harm’s way.

Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, who voted against the Senate bill last month, said he has had close encounters with bicyclists ignoring traffic rules at intersections along the Virginia Capital Trail connecting Richmond and Williamsburg.