 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zafirah

Zafirah

Zafirah

Meet Zafirah! She is a 1 year old German Shephard who weighs in at 90 pounds. She is a high... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News