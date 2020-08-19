Crews battle multiple fires in San Francisco Bay area
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.
Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed “this extraordinary weather we’re experiencing and all of these lightning strikes” for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires. He said the state has recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours.
Police and firefighters went door-to-door before dawn Wednesday in a scramble to warn residents to evacuate as fire encroached on Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 between San Francisco and Sacramento. At least 50 structures were destroyed, including some homes, and 50 damaged.
In East San Francisco Bay, a cluster of 20 separate lightning-sparked fires called the SCU Lightning complex was threatening about 1,400 structures in rugged terrain with dense brush. The fires have torched 133 square miles.
To the south of San Francisco in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, about 22,000 people were ordered to evacuate because of a fire in dense parkland that threatened communities, Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said.
Belarusian leader hints at prosecutions, crackdown
MINSK, Belarus — Belarus’ authoritarian leader threatened Wednesday to bring criminal charges against opposition leaders and called on his security services to get tougher on demonstrators — a possible harbinger of a renewed crackdown on the peaceful protests challenging the extension of his 26-year rule.
President Alexander Lukashenko also accused the West of fomenting the unrest as he sought to consolidate his grip on power amid widening demonstrations.
Lukashenko spoke as the European Union rejected the official results of the Aug. 9 vote that kept him in office and expressed solidarity with protesters. The EU said it’s preparing sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for the brutal postelection police actions.
Ex-Sen. Gorton dies at 92; served 20 years for Wash.
SEATTLE — Slade Gorton, a patrician and cerebral politician from Washington state, has died at age 92. He served as a U.S. Senate Republican leader before he was ousted by the growing Seattle-area liberal electorate in 2000.
Gorton died Wednesday in Seattle, said J. Vander Stoep, who served as his chief of staff in the Senate.
He served as state attorney general, a U.S. senator and member of the 9/11 Commission.
Gorton was known for his aggressive consumer protection battles as attorney general; his defeat in 1980 of the state’s legendary Democratic Sen. Warren Magnuson at the height of his power; and his work on the GOP inner team in the U.S. Senate.
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty in review of Russia probe
WASHINGTON — A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith is the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to scrutinize decisions made by officials during that probe.
Clinesmith pleaded guilty via audio conference to a single false statement charge, admitting that he doctored an email that the FBI relied on as it sought court approval to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2017.
