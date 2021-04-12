1 killed, officer wounded during Knoxville school confrontation
One person is dead and a police officer was injured Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., after police responded to a report of a possible gunman at an area high school, officials said.
Police did not say who fired the weapon that led to the person’s death.
A Knoxville Police Department officer was injured after being “struck at least one time,” police said, but his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.
The officer was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Knoxville police said that at 3:15 p.m., they responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on a report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school. “Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” the police said.
One male was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another person was detained for further investigation.
Ukraine says it seeks to talk to Putin but request being ignored
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russian troop buildup across his country’s border and the escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, but the request has not been answered so far, his spokeswoman said Monday.
The concentration of Russian troops along the frontier comes amid a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-supported separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in fighting in eastern Ukraine and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled.
“The Kremlin, of course, has the request to talk to Vladimir Putin. We haven’t received a response so far and very much hope that it’s not a refusal of dialogue,” Iuliia Mendel, a spokeswoman for Zelenskyy, told The Associated Press. The request was lodged on March 26, when four Ukrainian troops were killed in a mortar attack in the east, she added.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he hadn’t seen any requests from Zelenskyy “in recent days.”
Biden appoints 2 former NSA deputies to key cyber positions
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration, the White House said Monday in moving to fill out a team whose role has grown more urgent after two major hacks that have consumed the government’s attention.
Chris Inglis, a former NSA deputy director, is being nominated as the government’s first national cyber director. Jen Easterly, a former deputy for counterterrorism at the NSA, has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.
The two officials are expected to work closely with Anne Neuberger, the administration’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology.
The cyber director position, a job mandated by law and championed by some lawmakers and outside experts, is designed to help ensure a more streamlined strategy and coordinated response to cyberattacks that invariably pull in officials from multiple agencies.
Ga. agency turns down SCV on holding Stone Mountain event
ATLANTA — The Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will not host its annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park this year.
The gathering was proposed to take place Saturday. But the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority that oversees management of the popular and divisive park, declined to grant the necessary permit.
In a letter dated March 31, memorial association CEO Bill Stephens cited an ordinance declaring large events should be denied if they create “a clear and present danger to public health or safety.”
“With the volatile nature of events of the immediate past and ongoing today, there is a clear and present danger to members of the [Sons of Confederate Veterans], potential counterprotesters, park employees and guests,” Stephens wrote.