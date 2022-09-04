Bed Bath & Beyond CFO, plunges to death from New York high-rise

Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed Sunday.

The company said Arnal died Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries suggesting he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office will officially determine the cause of death.

Jackson officials: Miss. capital city close to normal water pressure

Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring water service. Jackson officials announced Sunday that water pressure had been restored to most of the city’s customers.

“All of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure,” the city said in a news release.

“Multiple tanks are approaching full,” the statement said.

Memphis police: Arrest made in abducted jogger’s disappearance

An arrest has been made in the abduction of a jogger in Tennessee, and though she hasn’t been found, police said they believe she suffered serious injuries.

The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the disappearance .

Authorities say Eliza Fletcher, 34, was forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus around 4 a.m. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain vehicle after a brief struggle.

Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside his own home

A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police said they are looking for a suspect connected to the violent attack.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It appears 69-year-old German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, police said.

Georgia deputy shoots motorcycle rider following brief traffic pursuit

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Hall County deputies shot a motorcyclist following a pursuit and crash Saturday night, according to authorities.

The driver — later identified as 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper of Buford — did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued, the GBI said in a news release. The motorcycle eventually crashed, and deputies began giving Hooper commands in an attempt to detain him. But he ignored them, and a deputy shot him, the release said.

Hooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states. It was not initially clear what charges he faces.