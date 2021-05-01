The International Organization for Migration said the tragedy took place near the western town of Zawiya. The Libyan coast guard saved the lives of 12 migrants, it said. Those migrants were expected to be taken to a detention center.

Sunday’s deadly shipwreck was the latest along the central Mediterranean migration route. Last month, at least 130 migrants were presumed dead after their boat capsized off Libya, in one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in years along the busy route.

House runoff in Texas set between GOP’s Wright, Ellzey

ARLINGTON, Texas — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set between Republican Susan Wright, whose husband was the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and Republican Jake Ellzey.

Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff in Texas’ 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory. With nearly all votes counted, Sanchez had trailed Ellzey by 354 votes. She said in a statement Sunday that her campaign “came up short.”