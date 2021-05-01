Yellen: Biden’s spending plan will not worsen inflation
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s massive proposed spending on infrastructure, families and education will not fuel inflation because the plans would be phased in gradually over 10 years, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.
New economic reports have portrayed a surging recovery from the recession unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. Americans’ incomes soared in March by the most on record, boosted by $1,400 federal stimulus checks, and the economy expanded at a vigorous annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of the year, leading to concern over inflationary pressures.
Some economists, notably former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have warned that the Federal Reserve’s current ultra-low interest rates, along with the Biden administration’s proposed $4 trillion in new spending, atop about $5 trillion already approved by Congress, risk accelerating inflation.
Biden laid out his expansive plans in an address to Congress last week. They would expand the social safety net for children, increase taxes on the wealthy and fund projects that take an ambitious definition of infrastructure, with an eye to stabilizing the economy over the long term with middle-class jobs.
Addressing fears about inflation, Yellen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the proposed spending “comes into effect once the economy is back on track.”
Mourners attend viewing for man shot by N.C. deputies
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a North Carolina man whose shooting at the hands of sheriff’s deputies has triggered a wave of protests.
Public viewings were held Sunday for Andrew Brown Jr. in Hertford and then in Elizabeth City, where Brown was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving search and arrest warrants.
An autopsy conducted by Brown’s family found he was shot in the back of his head. His family and protesters are demanding release of police camera footage, and demonstrators have gathered daily in Elizabeth City to demand accountability.
News outlets report that dozens of people attended the viewing in Hertford and hundreds attended the Elizabeth City viewing.
An invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Monday.
U.N. says 11 Europe-bound migrants drown off Libya
CAIRO — At least 11 people drowned Sunday when a rubber dinghy carrying two dozen Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, the U.N. migration agency said. It was the latest shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
The International Organization for Migration said the tragedy took place near the western town of Zawiya. The Libyan coast guard saved the lives of 12 migrants, it said. Those migrants were expected to be taken to a detention center.
Sunday’s deadly shipwreck was the latest along the central Mediterranean migration route. Last month, at least 130 migrants were presumed dead after their boat capsized off Libya, in one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in years along the busy route.
House runoff in Texas set between GOP’s Wright, Ellzey
ARLINGTON, Texas — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set between Republican Susan Wright, whose husband was the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and Republican Jake Ellzey.
Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff in Texas’ 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory. With nearly all votes counted, Sanchez had trailed Ellzey by 354 votes. She said in a statement Sunday that her campaign “came up short.”
Ellzey is a state lawmaker who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 and carried the backing of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry. Wright will enter the runoff with the backing of former President Donald Trump.