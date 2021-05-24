Mutinous soldiers kidnap top political leaders in Mali
BAMAKO, Mali — Mutinous soldiers arrested Mali’s transitional president and prime minister Monday, hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power nine months ago, the African Union and United Nations said.
A joint statement issued along with the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community called for the immediate release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were taken to the Kati military headquarters.
Those who signed on to the joint statement called for Mali’s political transition “to resume its course and conclude within the established timeframe.”
Death toll in Congo rises to 32 in aftermath of eruption
KINSHASA, Congo — The volcanic eruption in eastern Congo over the weekend has killed at least 32 people, officials said Monday as residents searched for missing loved ones amid destroyed homes on the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma, where aftershocks were detected.
With little warning, Mount Nyiragongo turned the dark sky fiery red Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages, destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.
The toll Monday increased from 22 to 32, and was likely to continue rising, said Joseph Makundi, head of Civil Protection for North Kivu province. More than a dozen people died in car accidents while trying to escape, he said. Others were killed when lava hit their homes.
Ex-envoy sues, saying that Pompeo reneged on pledge
WASHINGTON — Gordon Sondland, the Trump administration’s ambassador to the European Union and a pivotal witness in 2019 impeachment proceedings, sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in an effort to recoup $1.8 million in legal expenses.
Sondland alleges in the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, that Pompeo had committed to reimburse his legal expenses after he was subpoenaed by House Democrats to testify in an impeachment case against President Donald Trump. The president was accused of withholding military aid from Ukraine while demanding an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Instead, Sondland says, Pompeo “reneged on his promise” after learning the details of Sondland’s testimony.
In probe, Italians focus on faulty brakes on cable car
STRESA, Italy — The investigation into Italy’s cable car disaster, which killed 14 people, will focus on why the lead cable snapped and why the emergency brake didn’t engage and prevent the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it crashed to the ground, the lead prosecutor said Monday.
Verbania prosecutor Olimpia Bossi outlined the contours of her investigation based on what she said was objective, empirical fact of what occurred: “The brakes of the security system didn’t work. Otherwise, the cabin would have stopped,” she said. “Why that happened is naturally under investigation.”
