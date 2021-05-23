Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day. The hurricane center said it would weaken further over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

Egyptian court punts in case of seized ship

CAIRO — An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the seizure of the massive Ever Given ship after it blocked the waterway in March.

The authority and the ship’s owner are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the ship ran aground in the canal linking the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea — and how much compensation should be paid.

The appeals chamber of the Ismailia Economic Court referred the case to a lower court to decide on the legality of the seizure of the Ever Given until the settlement of a compensation claim.

Large crowd responds to TikTok invitation