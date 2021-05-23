14 killed in cable car crash in northern Italy
ROME — A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said.
Six of the dead were Israelis, including a family of four who lived in Italy, the Israeli foreign ministry said. It wasn’t clear if the other couple was related.
The mayor of Stresa, where the incident occurred, said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground. At that point, the car overturned “two or three times before hitting some trees,” said Mayor Marcella Severino. Some of those who died were thrown from the cabin.
Storm is moving away from Bermuda
MIAMI — Ana weakened into a tropical depression on Sunday as it moved away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.
Ana was located about 540 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 p.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 17 mph.
Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day. The hurricane center said it would weaken further over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.
No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.
Egyptian court punts in case of seized ship
CAIRO — An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the seizure of the massive Ever Given ship after it blocked the waterway in March.
The authority and the ship’s owner are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the ship ran aground in the canal linking the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea — and how much compensation should be paid.
The appeals chamber of the Ismailia Economic Court referred the case to a lower court to decide on the legality of the seizure of the Ever Given until the settlement of a compensation claim.
Large crowd responds to TikTok invitation
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse.
The massive gathering began with a now-deleted video posted on the popular social media app from a user named adrian.lopez517, who invited anyone to his birthday party by Huntington Beach’s fire pits Saturday night, the Orange County Register reported Sunday. The hashtag “AdriansKickBack” received more than 180 million views on TikTok.
At least 400 people showed up as early as Friday evening around a lifeguard tower, police Lt. Brian Smith said. When people in the crowd began to launch fireworks near the fire pits, he said, officers declared an unlawful assembly and the partygoers scattered.
— From wire reports