Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 27,000 mail ballots in Texas were flagged for rejection in the first test of new voting restrictions enacted across the U.S., jeopardizing votes cast by Democrats and Republicans alike and in counties big and small, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

The preliminary figures — reported by Texas counties after votes were counted in the state’s March 1 primary — is the fullest picture to date of how new election rules rushed into place by Republicans following the 2020 election made it harder for thousands of voters in both parties. Some will wind up not having their ballots count at all.

Rejected mail ballots are relatively uncommon in a typical election. But the initial rejection rate among mail voters in the Texas primary was roughly 17% across 120 counties, according to county-by-county figures obtained by AP. Those counties accounted for the vast majority of the nearly 3 million voters in Texas’ first-in-the-nation primary.

Voters had until Monday to “fix” rejected mail ballots, which in most cases meant providing identification that is now required under a sweeping law signed last fall by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Roughly 8,300 mail ballots in Texas were rejected in the 2020 election, according to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.

1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with marijuana-related convictions or their immediate family, state officials said Wednesday, in an effort to redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates.

Some licenses will go to nonprofits or businesses who have a leader linked to a marijuana conviction, and priority also will be given to individuals with “a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse or dependent” convicted of a marijuana-related offense, said state Office of Cannabis Management spokesperson Freeman Klopott.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to announce the planned regulations for “social equity” applicants on Thursday, and the regulations will get the green light from the state cannabis control board later that day, Klopott said. Convictions must have occurred before March 31, 2021, which is when the state’s legalization bill was signed into law under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The New York Times, which first reported on the plans, said applicants would be able to open the first dispensaries in the state by the end of 2022 and in early 2023, according to Chris Alexander, the executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management.

New York’s policy is meant as a measure of justice for people who were prosecuted because of a now-legal drug, and as a way to help new entrepreneurs compete against big pot companies.

Former Trump chief Meadows’ voter registration in question

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mark Meadows, who as chief of staff to President Donald Trump promoted his lies of mass voter fraud, is facing increasing scrutiny about his own voter registration status.

Public records show that he is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

Critics contend that Meadows’ voter registration status, first reported by The New Yorker, suggest the former North Carolina congressman may have committed voter fraud himself. A spokesperson for Meadows did not respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Meadows listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C., as his physical address on Sept. 19, 2020, while he was serving as Trump’s chief of staff in Washington. Meadows later cast an absentee ballot for the general election by mail. Trump won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.

The New Yorker spoke to the former owner of the Scaly Mountain property, described as a mobile home, who indicated that Meadows does not own the home and never has. The previous owner said Meadows’ wife rented the property “for two months at some point within the past few years” but only spent one or two nights there.