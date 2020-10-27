WARSAW, Poland — The nation’s conservative leaders on Tuesday defended the tightening of the predominantly Catholic country’s strict abortion law and condemned massive nationwide protests led by women’s rights activists — in breach of pandemic regulations — as social tensions grew.

The ruling right-wing party chief called for the defense of traditional Catholic and patriotic values and warned that the protests in times of fast-spreading pandemic could lead to extensive loss of life, but the opposition leader accused him of inciting hatred and civil war.

Vatican widens seminary sex inquest

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican criminal tribunal agreed Tuesday to broaden a sex abuse trial involving the Holy See’s youth seminary beyond two priests already charged to include the religious organization responsible for running the residence.

The lawyer for the alleged victim argued in court that there was evidence of “gross negligence” and “lack of vigilance” in running the St. Pius X seminary that resulted in his client being abused when he was an altar boy.