9 die in pre-election Tanzania unrest
ZANZIBAR, Tanzania — Police in Tanzania shot dead at least nine people amid unrest over alleged fraud ahead of the presidential election, a major opposition party asserted Tuesday, while officials denied it and one of Africa’s most populous countries watched internet service slow to a crawl ahead of Wednesday’s vote.
The other main opposition party accused ruling party officials of shooting two people dead at a campaign rally elsewhere in the country once praised for its peace but now a growing human rights crisis under populist President John Magufuli, who seeks a second five-year term.
Former NXIVM guru gets 120 years
NEW YORK — Disgraced self-improvement guru Keith Raniere, whose NXIVM followers included millionaires and Hollywood actors, was sentenced to 120 years on Tuesday for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials and sexually abusing a 15-year-old.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis called Raniere “ruthless and unyielding” in crimes that were “particularly egregious” because he targeted girls and young women in the sex-trafficking conspiracy that resulted in Raniere’s conviction last year.
Poles defend crackdown on abortion
WARSAW, Poland — The nation’s conservative leaders on Tuesday defended the tightening of the predominantly Catholic country’s strict abortion law and condemned massive nationwide protests led by women’s rights activists — in breach of pandemic regulations — as social tensions grew.
The ruling right-wing party chief called for the defense of traditional Catholic and patriotic values and warned that the protests in times of fast-spreading pandemic could lead to extensive loss of life, but the opposition leader accused him of inciting hatred and civil war.
Vatican widens seminary sex inquest
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican criminal tribunal agreed Tuesday to broaden a sex abuse trial involving the Holy See’s youth seminary beyond two priests already charged to include the religious organization responsible for running the residence.
The lawyer for the alleged victim argued in court that there was evidence of “gross negligence” and “lack of vigilance” in running the St. Pius X seminary that resulted in his client being abused when he was an altar boy.
The seminary, located in a palazzo inside the Vatican gardens, houses boys ages 12-18 who serve as acolytes at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. One of the former altar boys says he was repeatedly molested by an older seminarian while living there.
U.N.: Iran building new nuke complex
BERLIN — Inspectors from the U.N.’s atomic watchdog have confirmed Iran has started building an underground centrifuge assembly plant after its previous one exploded in what Tehran called a sabotage attack over the summer, the agency’s head told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Iran also continues to stockpile greater amounts of low-enriched uranium, but does not appear to possess enough to produce a weapon, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview in Berlin.
Following the July explosion at the Natanz nuclear site, Tehran said it would build a new, more secure, structure in the mountains around the area.
— From wire reports