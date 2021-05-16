Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride safely.

There was no immediate word on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.

Cyclone has killed 6 before even making landfall in India

NEW DELHI — A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 87 mph, already causing heavy rains and flooding that have killed at least six people, officials said Sunday.

Cyclone Tauktae, the season’s first major storm, is expected to make landfall early Tuesday in Gujarat state, a statement by the India Meteorological Department said.

The massive storm will likely hamper India’s fight against a coronavirus surge that’s sweeping the country with devastating death tolls, as virus lockdown measures may slow relief work and damage from the storm could potentially destroy roads and cut vital supply lines.

In areas along the Arabian Sea coast, four people were killed and 73 villages badly damaged on Sunday, according to the southwestern Karnataka state’s disaster management authority.