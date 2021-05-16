Cheney: Trump talks about U.S. in same way as Chinese
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says former President Donald Trump’s role in her ouster was “dangerous” and that she’ll do all she can to prevent a second Trump term.
“We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function,” Cheney said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”
“That kind of questioning about our process, frankly, it’s the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy: that it’s a failed system, that America is a failed nation.”
House Republicans ousted Cheney as the party’s No. 3 leader last week, replacing her with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who had Trump’s backing.
22 escorted off Phoenix ride after getting stuck 20 feet up
PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled midride at an Arizona amusement park are safe.
News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with riders perched 20 feet off the ground.
Rescue crews were dispatched and were able to escort 22 people off the ride safely.
There was no immediate word on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.
Cyclone has killed 6 before even making landfall in India
NEW DELHI — A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 87 mph, already causing heavy rains and flooding that have killed at least six people, officials said Sunday.
Cyclone Tauktae, the season’s first major storm, is expected to make landfall early Tuesday in Gujarat state, a statement by the India Meteorological Department said.
The massive storm will likely hamper India’s fight against a coronavirus surge that’s sweeping the country with devastating death tolls, as virus lockdown measures may slow relief work and damage from the storm could potentially destroy roads and cut vital supply lines.
In areas along the Arabian Sea coast, four people were killed and 73 villages badly damaged on Sunday, according to the southwestern Karnataka state’s disaster management authority.
Also, a woman was killed when a coconut tree fell on her and a man riding a scooter was hit by an uprooted electric pole in the western state of Goa lashed by stormy winds and heavy rains, said Pramod Sawant, the state’s top elected official.
Up-and-coming mayor of Sao Paulo dies of cancer at age 41
BRASILIA, Brazil — Bruno Covas, the mayor of Sao Paulo, died of cancer on Sunday, according to the press office of Brazil’s biggest city. He was 41.
Covas, a grandson of a governor of Sao Paulo state, was elected as state congressman and later to the national congress before becoming mayor in 2018. He was re-elected last year.
His party, the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, mourned his death, describing Covas as one of its “most promising and brilliant leaders” and praising his efforts to build new schools, hospitals and housing for Sao Paulo.
Covas, who took leave from his job in early May, was suffering from cancer of the digestive system. Last month, doctors said the cancer had spread to his liver and bones.
Space Force officer relieved after comments on podcast
A commander in the still-new Space Force has been relieved of duty after publicly espousing a number of conspiracy theories, including that Marxists had infiltrated leadership in all branches of military.
“Since taking command as a commander about 10 months ago, I saw what I consider fundamentally incompatible and competing narratives of what America was, is and should be,” Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier said on “The Steve Gruber Show” podcast.