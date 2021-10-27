U.S. skeptical of Iran rejoining nuclear negotiations

WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday responded skeptically after Iran’s chief negotiator announced that Tehran was ready to return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna by the end of next month.

Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, in a Twitter posting said Iran has agreed to restart negotiations by the end of November and a date for a resumption of talks “would be announced in the course of the next week.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said officials were aware of Bagheri’s comments but were waiting for European officials to confirm that Iran is indeed ready to resume talks.

Pope to visit Canada amid calls for apology for schools

TORONTO — Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada “on a pilgrimage of healing and reconciliation” with Indigenous people, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said Wednesday.

The visit, for which a date has not yet been determined, follows the discovery this year of evidence of hundreds of unmarked graves on or near the sites of former residential schools for Indigenous children in several provinces.