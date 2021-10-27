U.S. skeptical of Iran rejoining nuclear negotiations
WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday responded skeptically after Iran’s chief negotiator announced that Tehran was ready to return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna by the end of next month.
Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, in a Twitter posting said Iran has agreed to restart negotiations by the end of November and a date for a resumption of talks “would be announced in the course of the next week.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said officials were aware of Bagheri’s comments but were waiting for European officials to confirm that Iran is indeed ready to resume talks.
Pope to visit Canada amid calls for apology for schools
TORONTO — Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada “on a pilgrimage of healing and reconciliation” with Indigenous people, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said Wednesday.
The visit, for which a date has not yet been determined, follows the discovery this year of evidence of hundreds of unmarked graves on or near the sites of former residential schools for Indigenous children in several provinces.
Those findings have breathed new life into long-standing calls from Indigenous leaders, Canadian lawmakers and residential school survivors for the pope to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system, under which some 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families — often by force — and sent to the government-funded, mostly church-run schools to assimilate them. Physical, psychological and sexual abuse was rife.
Merck to share license for experimental treatment
LONDON — Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drug makers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday.
The Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement that it had signed a voluntary licensing agreement for molnupiravir with Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The agreement will allow the Medicines Patent Pool to grant further licenses to qualified companies who are approved to make the drug. Neither drug maker will receive royalties under the agreement for as long as the World Health Organization deems COVID-19 to be global emergency.
Molnupiravir is the first pill that has been shown to treat the disease. Merck reported this month that molnupiravir cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms of COVID-19.
Ex-Journalist to run for office; McConnell backs Walker in Ga.
SALEM, Ore. — Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof announced his candidacy Wednesday for Oregon governor, saying the state needs a political newbie to solve problems like homelessness and rural despair.
Kristof joins a crowded field of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to be the candidate in the 2022 election, including Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read.
Separately, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has endorsed Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, backing a former football star who once gave the GOP pause over allegations that he threatened the lives of two women and embellished his business record.
McConnell’s support means the leaders of the party’s establishment have just about fully thrown its weight behind Walker, who is seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts
ATLANTA — The political organization led by prominent Democrat Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts.
The Fair Fight Political Action Committee on Wednesday told The Associated Press it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
— From wire reports