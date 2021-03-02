When police arrived, some of the passengers were trying to crawl out of the crumpled 1997 Ford Expedition while others were wandering around the fields. The rig’s front end was pushed into the SUV’s left side and two empty trailers were jackknifed behind it.

Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway about 125 miles east of San Diego. Another person died at a hospital, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said.

The cause of the collision was unclear, authorities said, and it also was not immediately known why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.

Clergy in France abused 10,000 children

The head of a commission examining sexual abuse in France’s Catholic Church put the possible number of child victims above 10,000 on Tuesday, portending a public reckoning in a country where church officials long stalled efforts to investigate complicity.

The independent commission, set up two years ago with the approval of French church officials, has received more than 6,500 calls from victims and witnesses providing testimony on incidents alleged to have happened in the past seven decades.