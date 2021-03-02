Myanmar police fire rubber bullets
YANGON, Myanmar — Police in Myanmar repeatedly used tear gas and rubber bullets Tuesday against crowds protesting last month’s coup, but the demonstrators regrouped after each volley and tried to defend themselves with barricades as standoffs between protesters and security forces intensified.
Authorities have escalated their crackdown on the protests in recent days. The United Nations said it believed at least 18 people were killed on Sunday when security forces fired into crowds, while a rights group said more than 1,000 people were detained over the weekend, including an Associated Press journalist. A lawyer for the journalist said he has been charged with an offense that could see him imprisoned for up to three years.
Hundreds of protesters, many wearing construction helmets and carrying makeshift shields, gathered in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon, where a day earlier police had fired repeated rounds of tear gas.
Calif. crash kills 13 of 25 people in SUV
HOLTVILLE, Calif. — An SUV packed with 25 people pulled in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on a two-lane highway cutting through farmland near the U.S.-Mexico border early Tuesday, killing 13 and leaving bodies strewn across the roadway. Most of the dead were Mexicans, a Mexican official said.
When police arrived, some of the passengers were trying to crawl out of the crumpled 1997 Ford Expedition while others were wandering around the fields. The rig’s front end was pushed into the SUV’s left side and two empty trailers were jackknifed behind it.
Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway about 125 miles east of San Diego. Another person died at a hospital, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said.
The cause of the collision was unclear, authorities said, and it also was not immediately known why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
Clergy in France abused 10,000 children
The head of a commission examining sexual abuse in France’s Catholic Church put the possible number of child victims above 10,000 on Tuesday, portending a public reckoning in a country where church officials long stalled efforts to investigate complicity.
The independent commission, set up two years ago with the approval of French church officials, has received more than 6,500 calls from victims and witnesses providing testimony on incidents alleged to have happened in the past seven decades.
“The big question for us is: ‘How many victims came forward?’ Is it 25%? Ten percent, 5% or less?” commission leader Jean-Marc Sauvé told journalists. The final tally will also be based on public health data and documents from church archives, to which the commission had access. Tuesday’s preliminary report comes ahead of an assembly of French church leaders this month, when they are expected to announce mechanisms to prevent more crimes and ways to support victims.
Group files complaint in Khashoggi case
BERLIN — An international media rights group has filed a complaint with German prosecutors against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and four other top officials accusing them of crimes against humanity over allegations they were involved in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, authorities said Tuesday.
The German federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe told The Associated Press that it received the complaint from Paris-based Reporters Without Borders on Monday.
The complaint, relying partially on a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday, identifies five primary suspects: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his close adviser Saud Al-Qahtani and three other high-ranking Saudi officials, Reporters Without Borders said.
— From wire reports