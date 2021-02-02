Buttigieg and Mayorkas confirmed to fill Biden Cabinet positions
WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg won Senate approval Tuesday as transportation secretary. He’ll be tasked with advancing President Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change.
Buttigieg, a 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Biden’s one-time rival during the Democratic presidential primaries, was approved on a 86-13 vote. He is the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post.
The Senate also confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday as President Joe Biden’s homeland security secretary. Mayorkas, the first Latino and immigrant to serve in the post, was confirmed by a 56-43 vote, the narrowest margin yet for a Biden Cabinet nominee.
Italian president calls for a non-political government to lead
ROME — The president of Italy summoned former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to a Wednesday meeting after announcing he wants the quick formation of a non-political government to lead Italy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, President Sergio Mattarella said negotiations to try to forge a new government out of the collapsed coalition led by Premier Giuseppe Conte since September 2019.
The fragile prospects for reviving Conte’s government through a revamped political coalition failed after former Premier Matteo Renzi gave a thumbs-down following days of frantic negotiations. Conte resigned last week after Renzi yanked his ministers to protest what he said was the premier’s clumsy handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The government currently is acting in a caretaking capacity.
Biden signs new executive orders undoing Trump immigration policy
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a second spate of orders to undo his predecessor’s immigration policies, demonstrating the powers of the White House and its limitations without support from Congress.
His orders on family separation, border security and legal immigration bring to nine the number of executive actions on immigration during his first two weeks in office.
“I’m not making new law. I’m eliminating bad policy,” he said during a signing ceremony.
With proposed legislation to give legal status and a path to citizenship to all of the estimated 11 million people in the country who don’t have it, Biden has quickly taken aim at many of former President Donald Trump’s sweeping changes to deter immigration, both legal and illegal.
Rodent lacking meteorological credential predicts a longer winter
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Members of Phil’s “inner circle” woke up the furry critter at 7:25 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see whether he would see his shadow or not.
The spectacle that is Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney still went on, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, revelers weren’t able to see Phil and celebrate in person: This year, it was all virtual.
