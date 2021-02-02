The fragile prospects for reviving Conte’s government through a revamped political coalition failed after former Premier Matteo Renzi gave a thumbs-down following days of frantic negotiations. Conte resigned last week after Renzi yanked his ministers to protest what he said was the premier’s clumsy handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The government currently is acting in a caretaking capacity.

Biden signs new executive orders undoing Trump immigration policy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a second spate of orders to undo his predecessor’s immigration policies, demonstrating the powers of the White House and its limitations without support from Congress.

His orders on family separation, border security and legal immigration bring to nine the number of executive actions on immigration during his first two weeks in office.

“I’m not making new law. I’m eliminating bad policy,” he said during a signing ceremony.

With proposed legislation to give legal status and a path to citizenship to all of the estimated 11 million people in the country who don’t have it, Biden has quickly taken aim at many of former President Donald Trump’s sweeping changes to deter immigration, both legal and illegal.