NASA delays next mission to space station till next month

NASA announced Saturday that SpaceX’s next mission flying astronauts to the International Space Station will be delayed until early or mid-November after the company experienced a problem with the first stage of a booster rocket during a recent launch.

In a blog post, the agency said that the extra time would allow “SpaceX to complete hardware testing and data reviews” of an issue with an engine gas generator. NASA said it has “full insight into the company’s launch and testing data.”

“We have a strong working relationship with our SpaceX partner,” Kathy Lueders, associate administrator of NASA’s human exploration and operations mission directorate, said in the blog post.

“With the high cadence of missions SpaceX performs, it really gives us incredible insight into this commercial system and helps us make informed decisions about the status of our missions. The teams are actively working this finding on the engines, and we should be a lot smarter within the coming week.”

