NASA delays next mission to space station till next month
NASA announced Saturday that SpaceX’s next mission flying astronauts to the International Space Station will be delayed until early or mid-November after the company experienced a problem with the first stage of a booster rocket during a recent launch.
In a blog post, the agency said that the extra time would allow “SpaceX to complete hardware testing and data reviews” of an issue with an engine gas generator. NASA said it has “full insight into the company’s launch and testing data.”
“We have a strong working relationship with our SpaceX partner,” Kathy Lueders, associate administrator of NASA’s human exploration and operations mission directorate, said in the blog post.
“With the high cadence of missions SpaceX performs, it really gives us incredible insight into this commercial system and helps us make informed decisions about the status of our missions. The teams are actively working this finding on the engines, and we should be a lot smarter within the coming week.”
Ex-Colombian president free from confinement in probe
BOGOTA, Colombia — Powerful ex-Colombia President Álvaro Uribe was ordered freed from house arrest Saturday while he is investigated for possible witness tampering, the latest chapter in a case that has revealed lingering tensions over the country’s peace process.
The nation’s Supreme Court had ordered Uribe detained in August during the probe, shocking Colombians and unleashing protests in favor and against the decision.
He was the first president in Colombia’s recent history to be ordered placed on house arrest.
But municipal Judge Clara Salcedo ruled Saturday during a virtual hearing that the prior ruling could not be upheld under a new legal framework under which Uribe is being investigated since resigning his Senate seat after his detention.
“Thank God,” Uribe wrote on Twitter as the decision was delivered.
The decision can be appealed but Uribe was immediately ordered released.
Stretch of Miami road to be renamed for Trayvon Martin
A Florida road will be named after a Black teenager whose death by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012 catalyzed a movement for racial justice.
The Miami Herald reported Trayvon Martin’s name will be added to section of an avenue that leads to a high school he attended in Miami.
Members of the Miami-Dade County Commission approved the motion unanimously last week. The portion of the county-owned road will be called Trayvon Martin Avenue. Officials say the new signs should be ready within a few weeks.
Martin was shot to death in Sanford, Fla., at the age of 17 while on a visit with his father. The teen was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store when he was shot by George Zimmerman.
Zimmerman was acquitted under Florida’s controversial self-defense law. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged after a Florida jury decided to clear Zimmerman in the shooting death in July 2013.
Christie is out of hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
Chris Christie was released from a New Jersey hospital Saturday morning, a week after testing positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter.
“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” the former New Jersey governor wrote.
He announced last weekend he had checked himself into the hospital after coming down with a fever and experiencing flulike aches and pains. He is one of many allies of President Donald Trump who tested positive for the virus in the days after a packed Sept. 26 Rose Garden event at the White House, where the president announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court pick.
— From wire reports