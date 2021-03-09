Some in jury pool have sharp views on Floyd murder case
MINNEAPOLIS — The long process of jury selection for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death began Tuesday with three jurors picked and six others in the pool dismissed, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their views on what happened.
The three jurors who were selected — two men and one woman — all said they had heard some details about the case against Derek Chauvin but would be able to put aside what they heard or opinions they had formed and make a decision based on evidence in court. One of the selected jurors said he hadn’t seen the widely-viewed bystander video of Floyd’s arrest at all, while the others described seeing it minimally.
Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill set aside at least three weeks for jury selection. Opening statements are scheduled no sooner than March 29.
Biden dog Major in doghouse after injuring security agent
WASHINGTON — Biden family dogs Major and Champ have been sent home to Delaware after Major caused a “minor injury” to a Secret Service agent.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed.” An administration official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity later said an agent was Major’s victim.
The dogs will return to the White House soon, Psaki said.
EU lawmakers lift immunity of three Catalan separatists
BRUSSELS — The European Parliament on Tuesday lifted the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, a move that could pave the way for their extradition and reopen the scars of separatism in Spain.
The Spanish government immediately welcome the decision by the European Union’s legislature as a victory for the rule of law and against those who sought to break the rich northeastern region away from the rest of Spain.
Many avenues for appeal remain open before any possible extradition, however.
Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.
Ark. governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year.
The bill allows the procedure only to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest. The legislation won’t take effect until 90 days after the majority-Republican Legislature adjourns this year’s session.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas called the ban “cruel and unconstitutional.”
Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state commission voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to remove a bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol.
Yet it could still be months before the Tennessee Historical Commission signs off on the final go-ahead to relocate the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.
The commission, which voted 25-1 to move the bust, noted there still remains an opportunity for those opposed to the bust’s removal to go before a court to demand a review. If no review is requested, the removal plan becomes effective 120 days after the decision is posted on the commission’s website.
