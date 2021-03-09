Some in jury pool have sharp views on Floyd murder case

MINNEAPOLIS — The long process of jury selection for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death began Tuesday with three jurors picked and six others in the pool dismissed, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their views on what happened.

The three jurors who were selected — two men and one woman — all said they had heard some details about the case against Derek Chauvin but would be able to put aside what they heard or opinions they had formed and make a decision based on evidence in court. One of the selected jurors said he hadn’t seen the widely-viewed bystander video of Floyd’s arrest at all, while the others described seeing it minimally.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill set aside at least three weeks for jury selection. Opening statements are scheduled no sooner than March 29.

