Biden says Cuomo should step down if investigation confirms complaints
NEW YORK — The pressure against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations reached the White House on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden saying Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the claims against him.
Speaking in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning, Biden said “yes” when asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if Cuomo should step down if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, adding, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.”
Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staffers. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.
Teen sentenced in Twitter account hack
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida teenager was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for his role in hacking the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls and scamming people around the globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.
Graham Ivan Clark, 18, pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges as part of a deal with Hillsborough County prosecutors, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Clark was the mastermind behind the scheme to take over prominent Twitter accounts and send tweets seeking Bitcoin payments, prosecutors said. During the high-profile security breach on July 15, tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also targeted.
Senate confirms Guzman for SBA post
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Small Business Administration, an agency that has seen its portfolio expand in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote to confirm Isabel Guzman was 81-17. She is the 18th member of Biden’s Cabinet to win Senate confirmation. Guzman is a former Obama administration SBA official who currently heads California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate. In that role, she oversaw efforts to help that state’s small businesses survive the pandemic.
Alaska GOP censures Murkowski
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Republican Party has censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and now doesn’t want her to identify as a GOP candidate in next year’s election, a member of the party’s State Central Committee said Tuesday.
The vote to censure Murkowski was 53-17 at a Saturday meeting in Anchorage, he said. The decision has not been publicly announced by the party.
Murkowski spokesperson Hannah Ray said the senator would not be available to talk to a reporter Tuesday.
Report: Youths beheaded in Mozambique
A new report says that children as young as 11 were beheaded by militants in Mozambique’s troubled Cabo Delgado province, where a local Islamist insurgency is battling against the government forces.
Save the Children, an aid group based in Britain, said in a short account released Tuesday that it had spoken to displaced families who gave details of their young children being killed by militants from the local group referred to as al-Shabab. Last November, Police Commander Bernardino Rafael told The Washington Post that at least 50 people had been decapitated in the first half of the month.
