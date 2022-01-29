Elon Musk offers $5,000 to Fla. teen to stop tracking his jet
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida freshman received a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to take down his Twitter account, which tracks the billionaire’s private jet, according to a report from WKMG.
Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at UCF, manages @ElonJet, a Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk’s private jet.
Sweeney said he created an algorithm that tracks flight data through a plane’s transponder, the report said.
The account caught the attention of Musk, who messaged Sweeney asking him to take the account down due to security risks, the report said.
“Never intended for it to create a security concern,” Sweeney said in their private conversation. “I put a good amount of time into development and now make income from it that helps in college.”
After the Tesla founder offered him $5,000 to delete the account, the 19-year-old counter-offered for $50,000, the report said.
The teen said Musk asked him for help to update his security system but went silent after having said, “It doesn’t seem right to pay to shut this down,” according to the station.
Thousands displaced in Congo’s east amid rebel, army clashes
KIBUMBA, Congo — Thousands of people in Congo have been displaced after they fled ongoing clashes between the Congolese army and rebel fighters this week.
On Tuesday, a fresh attack carried out by the March 23 Movement, or M23, targeted a Congolese army position in the territory of Rutshuru, just north of the city of Goma in eastern Congo. While authorities confirmed the attack, they did not provide details about it.
Since the beginning of this week, inhabitants from six villages in the country’s east have fled the violence. At least 2,000 people are now living in improvised shelters, in churches, schools or with host families.
On Friday, U.N. forces deployed in the area.
The M23, which also calls itself the “Revolutionary Army of Congo”, is a former rebel group of Congolese backed by Rwanda and Uganda that was defeated in 2013. Since November, the movement has been accused of being behind several attacks against the army.
Denver police solve killings from 40 years ago using DNA
Police in Colorado have identified the man who killed three women and a teenage girl more than 40 years ago, with the help of genetic genealogy and DNA.
Between 1978 and 1981, three of the women were stabbed to death in Denver, while the fourth was found dead with stab wounds in an Adams County field, police said.
The suspect, identified as Joe Michael Ervin, was arrested after 26-year-old police officer Debra Sue Corr pulled him over at a traffic stop in June 1981. He shot her with her gun in what became the first line-of-duty death for the Aurora Police Department. He later killed himself in custody, local media reported.
After authorities had examined the murders as separate incidents, DNA evidence tied two of them in 2013, and the probe “soon snowballed,” according to the police. Investigators found more links between the four cases in 2015 and 2018, eventually tracing the samples to the ancestry of the killer and exhuming his body in Texas. This month, they determined the DNA matched, police announced.
“Our team did not forget Delores, Gwendolyn, Antoinette or Madeleine,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a news conference Friday. “While the perpetrator cannot fully be held accountable for his despicable actions, we hope that knowing who is responsible can bring some peace to the families.”
