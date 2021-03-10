Report: Cuomo aide says he groped her at Albany mansion

ALBANY, N.Y. — An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor’s residence, marking the most serious allegation among those made by a series of women against the governor, according to a newspaper report Wednesday.

The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The newspaper’s reporting is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman’s accusation. The governor had summoned her to the Executive Mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper said.

The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women, including former aide Charlotte Bennett. Bennett attorney Debra Katz said in a statement released Wednesday night that the latest allegations are “eerily similar” to Bennett’s story.

