Report: Cuomo aide says he groped her at Albany mansion
ALBANY, N.Y. — An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor’s residence, marking the most serious allegation among those made by a series of women against the governor, according to a newspaper report Wednesday.
The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The newspaper’s reporting is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman’s accusation. The governor had summoned her to the Executive Mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper said.
The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women, including former aide Charlotte Bennett. Bennett attorney Debra Katz said in a statement released Wednesday night that the latest allegations are “eerily similar” to Bennett’s story.
2 more jurors seated in Floyd trial; murder count disputed
MINNEAPOLIS — Two more jurors were seated in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, including a man who told the court that he was willing to postpone his upcoming wedding to serve on the landmark case. But a dispute over charges in the case continued to raise questions of whether the trial will proceed as scheduled.
At issue is a legal dispute over the prosecution’s attempt to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the White officer filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during a police investigation in May. He also is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the Black man’s death.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal filed by Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, seeking to overturn a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling that ordered Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is overseeing the case, to reconsider a third-degree murder charge in the case.
The high court’s decision left open the possibility that Cahill could add the charge back, lessening the chances that his trial would be delayed over the dispute.
Iowa reporter acquitted after arrest over covering protest
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A jury on Wednesday acquitted a journalist who was pepper sprayed and arrested by police while covering a protest in a case that critics have derided as an attack on press freedom and an abuse of prosecutorial discretion.
After deliberating for less than two hours, the jury found Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri not guilty on misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.
The unanimous, six-member panel also acquitted her former boyfriend, Spenser Robnett, of the same charges after a three-day trial in Des Moines.
The verdict was an embarrassing outcome for the office of Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, which pursued the charges despite widespread condemnation from advocates for a free press and human rights.
Russia targeting Twitter in possible effort to intimidate
MOSCOW — Russian authorities said Wednesday they were slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to Twitter over its failure to remove banned content — part of growing efforts to curb social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent.
The state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said it began the slowdown after it said Twitter failed to remove content encouraging suicide among children and containing information about drugs and child pornography.
Twitter responded by emphasizing its policy of zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation, promotion of suicide and drug sales.
The attack on the platform could be “an artillery shot aimed, among other things, at scaring other major social media,” said Artyom Kozlyuk, head of the internet rights group Roskomsvoboda.
— From wire reports