Man charged with threatening senator
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska man faces federal charges after authorities allege he threatened to hire an assassin to kill U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.
Jay Allen Johnson, 65, of Delta Junction, was scheduled to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks on Wednesday over allegedly making threats against two senators but the hearing was continued until Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The two senators were not named by the U.S. Attorney’s office or in an affidavit outlining the investigation. However, a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the Alaska Republican was one of the targets and was listed in the affidavit as “Senator 1.”
Justices ponder detainee’s rights
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of requiring the U.S. government to divulge what it says is secret information being sought by a Guantanamo Bay detainee. But in a surprising turn, several justices also raised questions about the rights of the man, who was tortured by the CIA abroad and has been detained for nearly two decades.
The case the high court was wrestling with involves Abu Zubaydah, who was thought to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida when he was captured in Pakistan in 2002. He and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah’s detention at a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say he was tortured.
The information would be used as part of an ongoing investigation in Poland about Zubaydah’s time there.
More Holocaust survivors to get pension
BERLIN — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend compensation to Jewish survivors who endured the World War II siege of Leningrad and two other groups who had not received any monthly pensions from Germany.
The payments will be going to approximately 6,500 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.
The new funds are targeted toward about 4,500 Jews who survived the Leningrad siege during World War II, about 800 who lived mostly in hiding in France during the Nazi’s terror reign, and some 1,200 Jewish survivors from Romania. All of them will start getting a lifelong, monthly pension of 375 euros ($435) retroactively from July. Since 1952, the German government has paid about $90 billion to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis.
Bodies of 17 people wash ashore in Libya
ABOARD GEO BARENTS — At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said as authorities began to vaccinate migrants in the North African country on Wednesday against the coronavirus, in cooperation with the United Nations.
The bodies were found Tuesday near the western Libyan town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent’s branch in the town said, and were handed over to authorities for burial.
The migrants likely drowned. The U.N. migration agency has said that more than 1,100 migrants have been reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off Libya’s coast so far this year.
— From wire reports