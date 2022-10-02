Suspect sought in the fatal stabbing of L.A. woman in front of her children

Authorities continued Sunday to search for a man who stabbed a woman to death in front of her children at her Los Angeles home.

The suspect is believed to have been the victim’s boyfriend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His identity has not been released.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night, authorities said. They found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Family members have identified the victim as Milagros Angelica Medina, who they say was trying to break up with her boyfriend at the time of her killing.

A witness who described herself as a close family friend told Fox11 one of Medina’s children tried to intervene during the stabbing. Her children are ages 3, 11, 13, 15 and 18.

Petition for immediate U.K. election surpasses 400,000 signatures

A petition calling for an immediate U.K. general election is rapidly gaining support, racking up about 4,000 new signatories every hour.

The petition now has more than 400,000 supporters, well over the 100,000 needed for it to be considered for debate in Parliament. The growing number reflects anger at the government’s handling of the economy, the pound hitting a record low and banks pulling mortgage products.

The petition was launched before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s late-September mini budget, according to The Independent. “Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil,” the petition reads.

No date for such a debate has yet been set. There are currently 14 petitions waiting for a parliamentary debate, although this one has by far the most signatures.

Company responsible for Calif. oil spill gets approval to repair pipeline

The company operating the oil pipeline that ruptured off Huntington Beach last fall announced Saturday that the government has green-lighted its plans to repair the pipeline, raising the possibility it will be operational again early next year.

In a press release, Amplify Energy Corp. said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted it a permit to remove and replace damaged segments of the pipeline, a job estimated to take about a month.

At least 25,000 gallons of crude oil gushed from the broken pipe last October, forcing a weeklong closure of beaches along the Orange County coast in October and a monthslong shutdown of fisheries.

Amplify contends that the pipeline had been damaged by the anchors of container ships nine months before the spill and that it had not been properly notified.

Chesapeake Bay lighthouse has been auctioned, with strings attached

The federal government sold a lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.

The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland’s Dorchester County, at first drew little interest, The Washington Post reported. But then five potential buyers drove up the price from a starting bid of $15,000 to the winning bid of $192,000.

The new owners must maintain it as a Coast Guard navigational aid, observe historic preservation standards and sign a memorandum of agreement with the Navy on when it can be accessed, a U.S. General Services administration spokesman said.

U.S. Lighthouse Society previously owned the structure. The new owner’s identity won’t be known until final documentation is signed.