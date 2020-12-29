7 die as powerful quake hits towns near Zagreb in Croatia
PETRINJA, Croatia — A strong earthquake in Croatia destroyed buildings and killed at least seven people Tuesday southwest of the capital, displacing scores of area residents or making them afraid to sleep indoors as emergency teams searched for those still missing by nightfall.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the magnitude 6.3 quake hit 28 miles southeast of Zagreb just before 12:20 p.m. It caused widespread damage in the hardest-hit city of Petrinja. The same area was struck by a magnitude 5.2 quake on Monday.
Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a city of 25,000. Another six people were killed in nearly destroyed villages close to the town, according to HRT state television. At least 26 people were hospitalized, six with serious injuries, officials said, adding that many more people remained unaccounted for.
U.S. won’t brings charges in Tamir Rice shooting in Ohio
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it would not bring federal criminal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the 2014 killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, saying video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what had happened.
In closing the case, the department brought to an end a long-running investigation into a high-profile shooting that helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement and that became part of the national dialogue about police use of force against minorities, including children.
The decision, revealed in a lengthy statement, does not condone the officers’ actions but rather says the cumulative evidence was not enough to support a federal criminal civil rights prosecution.
Strong storm brings snow, driving hazards to Midwest
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong winter storm began making its way across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, creating dangerous travel conditions and bringing warnings urging people to stay off the roads.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous accidents, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Putin government opening new Navalny investigation
MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Tuesday ramped up the pressure on top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny by leveling new fraud accusations against him.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s main investigative agency, said it had opened a new criminal case against Navalny on charges of large-scale fraud related to his alleged mishandling of $5 million in private donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and other organizations.
Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in August with a nerve agent that he blamed on the Kremlin, ridiculed the new accusations as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s despair.
“It looks like Putin is in hysterics,” Navalny commented on Twitter.
Md. may finally repeal state song praising Confederacy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After decades of debate, legislators are finally sensing strong support for repealing Maryland’s state song, a Civil War-era call to arms for the Confederacy against “Northern scum” that refers to President Abraham Lincoln as a despot.
“Maryland, My Maryland” is set to the traditional seasonal tune of “O, Tannenbaum.” It was adopted as the state song in 1939. Lawmakers have tried to replace it since 1974. This year’s nationwide protests against racial injustice may have made the difference.