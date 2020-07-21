White House threatens to reject defense policy bill
WASHINGTON — The White House is threatening to veto a defense policy bill over a provision that would rename military bases such as Fort Bragg, N.C., that are named after Confederate officers.
The veto threat came hours before the House voted Tuesday on the $741 billion annual defense authorization, a sprawling, bipartisan bill that includes a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops.
The House approved the bill 295-125, sending it to the Senate, where lawmakers are considering a similar measure.
The White House issued a 13-page statement expressing “serious concerns” about multiple provisions of the bill, including the renaming of some military institutions and limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan that the White House said would constrain the president’s authority.
Trump has previously expressed opposition to the renaming of bases named after Confederate leaders — a position that put him at odds with Pentagon leaders and many fellow Republicans — and has defended flying the Confederate flag as “freedom of speech.”
Trump has described the bases named for Confederate leaders as a part of American history.
D.C. circuit issues injunction against new director of VOA
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court in Washington issued a rare emergency injunction Tuesday, blocking staffing changes that the Trump administration’s new head of the Voice of America made to a U.S. organization that protects digital speech worldwide.
In a blunt two-page order, a panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia warned that actions taken by Michael Pack — a conservative filmmaker and associate of former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon — could endanger activists under repressive governments who rely on the Open Technology Fund to combat Internet censorship and surveillance.
In Tuesday’s order, U.S. Circuit Judges David Tatel, Thomas Griffith and Patricia Millett ruled that it appeared Pack did not have statutory authority to appoint or control the fund’s board members or operations.
N.Y. Planned Parenthood removes ‘Sanger’ from clinic
NEW YORK — Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will remove the name of pioneering birth control advocate Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan clinic because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement,” the group announced on Tuesday.
Sanger, one of the founders of Planned Parenthood of America more than a century ago, has long provoked controversy because of her support for eugenics, a movement to promote selective breeding that often targeted people of color and the disabled.
Officials with the national organization said they supported the move.
“Planned Parenthood, like many other organizations that have existed for a century or more, is reckoning with our history, and working to address historical inequities to better serve patients and our mission,” said Melanie Roussell Newman, a spokesperson for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Ohio House speaker, others arrested in U.S. bribery probe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The powerful speaker of the Ohio House and four other people were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery investigation, and the FBI raided the legislative leader’s farm.
Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, was one of the driving forces behind a roughly $1 billion financial rescue for Ohio’s two nuclear power plants, which appeared to be tied to several targets of the investigation. The legislation added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.
Previous attempts to bail out the nuclear plants had stalled in the Legislature before Householder became speaker. Months after taking over, he rolled out a new plan to subsidize the plants and eliminate renewable energy incentives. The proposal was approved a year ago despite opposition from many business leaders and the manufacturing industry.
