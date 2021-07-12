The changes were made last Thursday and Friday, a week after a grand jury in Manhattan indicted Weisselberg on 15 felony counts, including grand larceny and tax fraud. Weisselbeg was accused by New York prosecutors of helping run a 15-year scheme to evade income taxes, by concealing executive’s salaries — including more than $1.7 million of his own income — from tax authorities. Two Trump corporate entities were indicted alongside Weisselberg.

Last Thursday, the Trump Organization removed Weisselberg as a director of the company that runs its golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland, according to British corporate records.

The next day, the company filed paperwork in Florida to remove Weisselberg as a director at 40 different subsidiaries registered in the state, according to an online database of Florida records.

Previously, Weisselberg had shared the leadership of these companies with one of Trump’s adult sons or, in the case of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, with Trump himself. Now, records show, the Trump family members are left in charge.

The Florida filings were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

