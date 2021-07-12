Pope to spend more time in hospital to recover after intestinal surgery
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday.
The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”
Surgeons removed half of Francis’ colon on July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine.
The 84-year-old appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.
Trump Organization removes indicted CFO Weisselberg from subsidiary companies
The Trump Organization has removed indicted Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies, according to corporate filings in the U.S. and Scotland.
The changes were made last Thursday and Friday, a week after a grand jury in Manhattan indicted Weisselberg on 15 felony counts, including grand larceny and tax fraud. Weisselbeg was accused by New York prosecutors of helping run a 15-year scheme to evade income taxes, by concealing executive’s salaries — including more than $1.7 million of his own income — from tax authorities. Two Trump corporate entities were indicted alongside Weisselberg.
Last Thursday, the Trump Organization removed Weisselberg as a director of the company that runs its golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland, according to British corporate records.
The next day, the company filed paperwork in Florida to remove Weisselberg as a director at 40 different subsidiaries registered in the state, according to an online database of Florida records.
Previously, Weisselberg had shared the leadership of these companies with one of Trump’s adult sons or, in the case of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, with Trump himself. Now, records show, the Trump family members are left in charge.
The Florida filings were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
U.N. report: Africa, Asia hardest hit as world hunger soared during pandemic
ROME — The United Nations on Monday lamented a “dramatic worsening” of world hunger last year, saying much of that is likely connected to the pandemic, and it urged billions of dollars to save millions of people from starving.
A report issued jointly by five U.N. agencies said hunger outpaced population growth in 2020, with nearly 10% of all people estimated to be undernourished.
It said the sharpest rise in hunger came in Africa, where 21% of the people — 282 million — are estimated to be undernourished.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the new “tragic data” shows that between 720 million and 811 million people in the world faced hunger last year — as many as 161 million more than in 2019.
More than 2.3 billion people, which represents 30% of the global population, lacked year-round access to adequate food, according to the report. This indicator, known as the prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity, leaped in one year as much as in the five previous years combined.
Geographically, in addition to the surge of Africans facing hunger, more than half the undernourished people — 418 million — live in Asia, while 60 million live in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the report.
