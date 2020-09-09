DHS whistleblower says he was told to suppress data
WASHINGTON — A Department of Homeland Security official said in a whistleblower complaint released Wednesday that he was pressured by more senior officials to suppress facts in intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including information about Russian election interference and the threat posed by white supremacists.
The official, Brian Murphy, alleged that senior DHS officials also pressed him to alter reports so they would reflect administration policy goals and that he was demoted for refusing to go along with the changes and for filing confidential internal complaints about the conduct.
Murphy, a former FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran, was demoted in August from his post as principal deputy undersecretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis. He is seeking to be reinstated in a complaint filed with the DHS Office of Inspector General.
Complaints aside, postal board is supporting DeJoy
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors signaled strong support for Louis DeJoy on Wednesday after convening a closed meeting with the embattled postal chief to discuss congressional investigations tied to the agency’s delivery problems and allegations of political fundraising improprieties.
Congressional Democrats called for DeJoy’s ouster after he pushed through aggressive cost-cutting policies that nonpartisan experts and rank-and-file postal workers say caused multiday mail backlogs in communities across the country.
But the board, dominated 4-2 by Republican members appointed by President Donald Trump, told The Washington Post the body fully backs the postmaster general, who has held the job for 87 days.
Report says prescription delays by mail are serious
WASHINGTON — Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations, according to a report released Wednesday by Senate Democrats.
The report contradicts public claims by Louis DeJoy that the recent actions “should not have impacted anybody.”″
Prescription drug orders filled by mail have risen by one-fifth during the coronavirus pandemic, the report found, and delivery times for medications generally increased by as much as one-third. That means deliveries that previously took two days or three days now take an extra day, the report said. Some delays were much longer.
Russians call German on the carpet in Navalny case
MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the German ambassador to hand him a strongly worded protest over what it described as Berlin’s unfounded accusations of Moscow’s involvement in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Navalny, a fierce, high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany last month after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia.
On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry called in German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr to protest what it called “unfounded accusations and ultimatums” against Russia put forward by the German government.
Asked about Russia’s claim that Germany has failed to provide evidence to back up its allegation that Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry said the data had been provided to the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
“This international organization, of which Russia is also a member, has a treaty-based mandate to oversee and enforce the ban on the use, production, storage as well as research into chemical weapons,” the spokesman, Arne Collatz, said in Berlin.
— From wire reports