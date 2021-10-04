Fla. school shooting suspect jail brawl trial is delayed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The trial of the suspect in the 2018 Florida high school massacre for fighting a jail guard was delayed on Monday because his lead lawyer on the case is seriously ill.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that jury selection in Nikolas Cruz’s trial on jail battery charges will now begin on Tuesday and testimony will begin Oct. 19, eight days later than scheduled. Cruz’s primary public defender on the battery case, David Wheeler, was hospitalized for three days with an undisclosed illness and will likely need several weeks to recover, according to court documents and courtroom discussion.
Cruz, 23, is charged with attacking a Broward County jail guard, Sgt. Raymond Beltran, in November 2018, nine months after authorities say he killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Scherer said Cruz’s other attorney on the battery case, Jaclyn Broudy, is experienced and capable to take over as lead counsel. The delay, she said, will give Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes time to assign someone to assist Broudy and for her to brief that attorney. She suggested that he assign one of the public defenders representing Cruz in the murder case, but Weekes said they are busy preparing for that trial.
Cruz’s trial for the Feb. 14, 2018, slayings remains unscheduled. It has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and arguments over evidence and possible testimony. Throughout Monday’s hearing, the former Stoneman Douglas student sat quietly at the defense table dressed in a dark blue sweater and white shirt instead of the orange jail jumpsuit he normally wore at pretrial hearings.
Michigan governor vetoes GOP-backed election bills
LANSING, Mich. — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed several Republican-sponsored election bills, saying they would have perpetuated falsehoods to discredit the 2020 presidential election and made it tougher for people living in large senior facilities and apartment complexes to vote.
Two measures would have codified existing practices by limiting access to Michigan’s voter database and keeping electronic pollbooks and voting systems from being connected to the internet on Election Day. The bills implied that outside parties had access to the file and that electronic pollbooks were connected online when neither was the case, the governor wrote in a letter to lawmakers.
She also blocked a measure that would have expanded the types of buildings that can be polling places to include private conference centers and recreation clubhouses. It included a provision to let municipalities put polling places at senior facilities and apartment complexes with at least 150 residents, as they can now, but only if public buildings like schools were “not reasonably available for use or convenient to use.”
Japanese prime minster calls elections, seeks new mandate
TOKYO — Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will dissolve the lower house next week in preparation for Oct. 31 elections as he seeks a fresh mandate to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the sagging economy and security threats from China and North Korea.
Kishida was formally elected by parliament earlier Monday to replace Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after one year in office. Suga’s support had plunged over his handling of the pandemic and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics as the virus spread.
Kishida said he will review the past virus handling and seek to set up a crisis management unit. He also pledged to push through with a large-scale recovery package to support those hit by the pandemic.
