Hazelwood, Exxon Valdez captain in oil spill disaster, dies at 75

Joseph Hazelwood, captain of the tanker Exxon Valdez when it ran aground in Alaska’s Prince William Sound in March 1989 — leaking 10.8 million gallons of crude oil in a massive environmental catastrophe that ravaged maritime habitats and brought sweeping inquests into who was to blame — has died. He was 75.

The death was confirmed Sept. 10 to The Washington Post by a family associate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Thousands of opponents protest planned Pride gathering in Serbia

Thousands of opponents of a pan-European LGBTQ event planned this week in Belgrade marched through the Serbian capital on Sunday despite an announced ban of Europe’s largest annual gay gathering.

The procession called by the conservative Serbian Orthodox Church and led by its clergy included anti-Western slogans as well as Russian flags and portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the march, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije held prayers at the main Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, saying “evil forces” want to “desecrate the purity of the family by imposing anti-God and unnatural unions as a substitute for marriage and family.”

Organizers of the EuroPride — which includes a week of events and a Pride march in Belgrade on Sept. 17 — have said they will ignore the police ban and hold the LGBTQ festivities.

Border Patrol halts tweets from the agency’s West Texas region

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency’s Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden’s border policies and liked posts that made gay slurs against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus posted a tweet late Saturday saying the agency “has become aware of unauthorized and inappropriate content” that was posted on the @CBPWestTexas Twitter account.

“The tweets do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly and secure immigration system,” Magnus said in a statement.

Colorado officer killed while trying to break up a large family fight

A police officer in the Colorado city of Arvada was killed during a shooting as officers were trying to break up a large family disturbance, the Arvada Police Department said Sunday.

The suspect and another person injured in the shooting early Sunday were hospitalized and expected to survive, police said.

Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, and another officer were trying to separate “several belligerent and uncooperative individuals” when the suspect shot a female victim, police said. The officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis will move in with Prince Andrew, ex-wife

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, two of the four pooches she had when she died Thursday, will move into the Royal Lodge to live with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, CNN reported Sunday.

The Duchess of York, who divorced Andrew in 1996, reportedly bonded with the late monarch “over a shared love of dog-walking and horse-riding.”

No word on the other two pups.