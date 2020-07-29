President says he, Putin have not discussed reported troop bounties
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Wednesday that he has not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about U.S. intelligence reports of Russian bounties given to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.
“I have never discussed it with him, no,” Trump said during a taping of “Axios on HBO.” He said he did not bring up the issue during his most recent conversation with Putin in the past week, which Trump said was “a phone call to discuss other things.”
During the interview, Trump continued to cast doubt on the intelligence, saying, “Frankly, that’s an issue that many people said was fake news.”
Speaking to reporters Wednesday as he left the White House on a trip to Texas, Trump said he would be “very angry” if Russia had ordered bounties.
”So I don’t know why they’d be doing it, but if you tell me they’re doing it, I will certainly take that under consideration,” he said. “I would respond appropriately.” Trump insisted that “nobody’s been tougher on Russia” than him.
COVID-19 death toll breaches 150,000 in U.S., world’s highest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. hit 150,000 Wednesday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Over a half-million people have died in the rest of the world.
Hard-hit Florida reported 216 deaths, breaking the single-day record it set a day earlier. And South Carolina’s death toll passed 1,500 this week, more than doubling over the past month.
In Georgia, hospitalizations have more than doubled since July 1, with 3,188 people hospitalized Wednesday.
Zimbabwe agrees to compensate white farmers $3.5B for seizures
HARARE, Zimbabwe — The Zimbabwean government on Wednesday signed a deal with former white farmers to pay them about $3.5 billion in compensation roughly two decades after they lost their land in often violent invasions.
But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash.
About 4,000 farmers lost large swathes of land when Zimbabwe’s late leader, Robert Mugabe, launched the often-chaotic land reform program that he said was aimed at addressing colonial-era land inequities.
White farmers had owned the majority of prime farmland. Agricultural land now belongs to the government.
Nomination for high-level post at Pentagon looks to be in trouble
President Donald Trump’s nomination of a retired Army general for a senior Pentagon position appeared to be in trouble Wednesday, with Republicans and Democrats alike expressing concern about his inflammatory comments about Islam, partisan attacks and infidelity.
Anthony Tata, a military officer turned novelist and Fox News commentator, faces mounting opposition from Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee because of his past remarks, which include falsely calling former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader.”
The contested nomination for undersecretary of defense for policy highlights anew Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s struggles to shield the Pentagon from partisanship while serving under a president who repeatedly has dragged the armed forces into political battles.
