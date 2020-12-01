Damaged radio telescope collapses in Puerto Rico

ARECIBO, Puerto Rico — A huge radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed on Tuesday. The structure had already been damaged.

The telescope’s 900-ton receiver platform and the Gregorian dome — a structure as tall as a four-story building that housed secondary reflectors — fell onto the northern portion of the vast reflector dish more than 400 feet below.

The U.S. National Science Foundation had earlier announced that it would close the telescope. An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide dish and damaging the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.

Diving captain charged in fire that killed 34 on boat

LOS ANGELES — The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges for one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.