Damaged radio telescope collapses in Puerto Rico
ARECIBO, Puerto Rico — A huge radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed on Tuesday. The structure had already been damaged.
The telescope’s 900-ton receiver platform and the Gregorian dome — a structure as tall as a four-story building that housed secondary reflectors — fell onto the northern portion of the vast reflector dish more than 400 feet below.
The U.S. National Science Foundation had earlier announced that it would close the telescope. An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide dish and damaging the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.
Diving captain charged in fire that killed 34 on boat
LOS ANGELES — The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges for one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.
Jerry Boylan was charged with 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter for “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills or to have a roving night watchman on the Conception when fire broke out Sept. 2, 2019, the indictment said.
Boylan and four other crew members, who had all been sleeping, escaped from the flaming boat after he made a breathless mayday call. All 33 passengers and one crew member perished in the bunkroom.
DOJ is probing allegations of plot to obtain clemency
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well as a related plot to offer a hefty political contribution in exchange for clemency, according to a court document unsealed Tuesday.
Most of the information in the 18-page court order is redacted, including the identity of the people whom prosecutors are investigating.
But the document from August does reveal that people are suspected of having acted to secretly lobby White House officials to secure a pardon or sentence commutation and that, in a related scheme, a substantial political contribution was floated in exchange for a pardon.
U.S. reinstates conviction of ex-Penn State president
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated former Penn State President Graham Spanier’s conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a report that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy in a team shower.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a lower-court judge had improperly vacated Spanier’s misdemeanor jury conviction for the 2001 incident.
Spanier’s defense attorney declined to comment.
China says lander is safe on moon; tests are to follow
BEIJING — A Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon Tuesday on a mission to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, the government announced.
The Chang’e 5 probe landed at its planned site, state TV and news agencies reported, citing the China National Space Administration. They didn’t immediately announce details.
Plans call for the lander to spend about two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of rocks and debris. The sample will be lifted into orbit and transferred to a return capsule for the trip to Earth. If it succeeds, it will be the first time scientists have obtained fresh samples of lunar rocks since a Soviet probe in the 1970s.
