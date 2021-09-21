U.K. family settles damages in U.S. diplomatic immunity case
LONDON — A British couple who sought justice for their son after he died in a vehicle crash said Tuesday they have settled a civil lawsuit they filed in the United States against an American motorist involved in the collision.
Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle crashed into a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside a U.S. airbase in England.
The car’s driver, Anne Sacoolas, left for the U.S. several weeks later with her husband, Jonathan, a U.S. intelligence officer at RAF Croughton.
Sacoolas was able to leave Britain after the collision because the U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf.
British authorities filed criminal charges against her and sought her extradition.
The U.S. government rejected the extradition request, causing an outcry in Britain and becoming a source of tension in the U.K.’s relationship with the United States.
The Dunn family then filed the civil lawsuit in the District Court in Alexandria seeking damages.
Radd Seiger, the Dunn family’s spokesperson, said Tuesday the two sides have reached a “resolution” in the civil damages claim.
Democrats to vote on presidential powers this fall
House Democrats say they will vote on legislation this fall to curb the power of the president, an effort to rein in executive powers that they say President Donald Trump abused.
The legislation, expected to be introduced Tuesday, would limit the president’s pardon power, strengthen laws to ban presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, better protect independent agency watchdogs and whistleblowers from firing or retribution and give Congress better tools to enforce subpoenas.
It was written with the input of President Joe Biden’s White House and incorporates a previous version that Democrats introduced just before the November election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the bill is intended to restore checks and balances between Congress and the executive branch.
Toxic gas, new rivers of molten lava endanger Spanish island
EL PASO, Canary Islands — As a new volcanic vent blew open and unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed toward the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned Tuesday that more dangers lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.
Several small earthquakes shook the island of La Palma in the Atlantic Ocean off northwest Africa on Tuesday, keeping nerves on edge after a volcanic eruption on Sunday. The island, with a population of 85,000, is part of the Canary Islands archipelago, a key tourist destination for Europeans.
Authorities said the new fissure demonstrated that the area was unstable and unsafe.
The rivers of lava, nearly 20 feet high, rolled down hillsides, burning and crushing everything in their path, as they gradually closed in on the island’s more densely populated coast. One was bearing down on Todoque, where more than 1,000 people live, and where emergency services were preparing evacuations.
The eruption has destroyed around 190 houses and forced the evacuation of 6,000 people.
The meeting of the lava, whose temperature exceeds 1,800 F with a body of water could cause explosions and produce clouds of toxic gas.
— From wire reports