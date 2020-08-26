Israel launches attacks along Lebanese border
JERUSALEM — Israeli attack helicopters struck observation posts of the militant Hezbollah group along the Lebanese border overnight after shots were fired at Israeli troops operating in the area, the armed forces said Wednesday.
Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by the Iranian-backed Lebanese militants since an Israeli airstrike killed a Hezbollah fighter in neighboring Syria on July 20. Israeli troops have also traded fire in recent weeks with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
The military said no Israeli forces were wounded, and there were no reports of casualties in Lebanon.
S.C. legislature ponders enacting hate crime law
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina can both honor nine Black worshippers killed five years ago in a racist attack and send a message that it loves and protects all its neighbors by becoming the 48th state to pass a law with more severe penalties for hate crimes, supporters said Wednesday.
A small group of House members heard about a dozen people speak in favor of having a hate crimes law, including the pastor of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where a white man targeted a Bible study at the 200-year-old African-American church.
South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming are the only states that don’t have hate crimes laws, which allow for greater punishments when prosecutors can prove a crime was motivated because of race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, or disability.
Native American inmate executed at U.S. prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The only Native American on federal death row was put to death Wednesday, despite objections from many Navajo leaders who had urged President Donald Trump to halt the execution on the grounds it would violate tribal culture and sovereignty.
With the execution of Lezmond Mitchell for the grisly slayings of a 9-year-old and her grandmother, the federal government under the pro-death penalty president has now carried out more executions in 2020 than it had in the previous 56 years combined.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed Mitchell was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection of pentobarbital.
Miss. narrows new design for state flag down to two
JACKSON, Miss. — As Mississippi replaces its former flag that had the Confederate battle emblem, five proposals were literally run up a flagpole Tuesday. A group then narrowed the choice to two designs: One with a shield and one with a magnolia.
“When you fly a flag up a flagpole, it sure does look different than it does on paper,” said the chairman of the nine-member flag commission, former state Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.
Commissioners will choose a single design next week, and that will go on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to accept or reject. By law, the old flag with the Confederate battle emblem was not an option.
— From wire reports