Minn. frees man serving life in child’s death in 2002
BAYPORT, Minn. — Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday freed a Black man who was sent to prison for life as a 16-year-old teenager in a high-profile murder case that raised questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system that put him away.
Myon Burrell’s case made headlines earlier this year after The Associated Press and American Public Media uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation into the 2002 killing of an 11-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table.
Burrell walked out of a state prison hours after the Minnesota Board of Pardons voted to commute his sentence to 20 years, with the remaining two years to be served on supervised release. Jimmie Edwards III, Tyesha Edwards’ brother, told the AP that he and his family are upset with the decision.
D.C. says it needs $45M for Biden inauguration
WASHINGTON — As District of Columbia leaders prepare to shell out tens of millions of dollars on the 59th presidential inauguration, they are sounding alarm bells over the federal government’s failure to repay them for the costs of President Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago.
The federal government is supposed to cover expenses related to federal activity in the district, but Congress has yet to compensate the city for the $7 million it drew from its emergency fund for Trump’s inauguration. That funding hole has only grown over the past four years as the city routinely spent more money than Congress had appropriated to manage national events and demonstrations.
Trump asking about prosecutor for H. Biden
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden, setting up a potential showdown with incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen.
Trump — angry that out-going Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the ongoing, two-year investigation into Hunter Biden — has consulted on the matter with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside allies, according to several Trump administration officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Beyond appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the younger Biden, the sources said Trump is interested in having another special counsel appointed to look into his own baseless claims of election fraud.
Fashion mogul Nygard arrested on sex charges
NEW YORK — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was arrested on charges alleging he sexually abused women and girls after luring them into his orbit with opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years.
Nygard, 79, was detained after a Winnipeg, Canada, court appearance Tuesday following his Monday arrest by Canadian authorities at the request of the U.S. No date was set for a bail hearing, though he was due to return to court Jan. 13. His lawyer, Elkan Abramowitz, declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Nygard.
Nygard has denied all allegations and blames a conspiracy caused by a feud with his neighbor in the Bahamas.
Hungary effectively bans adoption by gay couples
Hungary’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law effectively banning adoptions for same-sex couples.
Under the rules changes, the Hungarian constitution will allow only married couples and single people granted special permission by the government to adopt children.
— From wire reports