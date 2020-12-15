Minn. frees man serving life in child’s death in 2002

BAYPORT, Minn. — Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday freed a Black man who was sent to prison for life as a 16-year-old teenager in a high-profile murder case that raised questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system that put him away.

Myon Burrell’s case made headlines earlier this year after The Associated Press and American Public Media uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation into the 2002 killing of an 11-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table.

Burrell walked out of a state prison hours after the Minnesota Board of Pardons voted to commute his sentence to 20 years, with the remaining two years to be served on supervised release. Jimmie Edwards III, Tyesha Edwards’ brother, told the AP that he and his family are upset with the decision.

