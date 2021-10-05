Missouri man executed in 1994 robbery, murders
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man was put to death Tuesday for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago, an execution performed over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope.
Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. It was the first execution in Missouri since May 2020 and just the seventh in the U.S. this year. The state moved ahead with executing Johnson despite claims by his attorney that doing so would violate the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people.
EU leaders discuss defense, U.S. and China relationships
BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia — European Union leaders met for the first time Tuesday since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France’s loss of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia, events that they argue have exposed Europe’s need for more autonomy on defense.
With the 27-nation trade bloc’s tense relationship with China and rising energy prices also on the agenda, they had plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia. They have a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries scheduled Wednesday. The informal talks were intended to prepare the ground for an EU summit later this month in Brussels and a March meeting focusing on European defense.
Separately, France and the United States edged closer Tuesday toward rapprochement after the Biden administration’s exclusion of Washington’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative ignited French anger.
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Paris to explore ways to overcome the rift over the deal, which scuttled a multibillion-dollar French submarine contract with Australia and led Macron’s government to take the unprecedented step of recalling its ambassador to the U.S.
Son of ousted Philippine dictator to seek presidency
MANILA, Philippines — The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 revolt, announced Tuesday that he would seek the presidency in next year’s elections in what activists say is an attempt to whitewash a dark period in the country’s history marked by plunder and human rights atrocities.
Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said in a Facebook video that he would unite Filipinos to be able to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has destroyed lives and battered the economy. Issues surrounding the Marcoses, however, continue to stoke political divisions more than three decades after the dictator’s downfall.
The elder Marcos was ousted in a 1986 army-backed “people power” uprising and died in exile in Hawaii three years later without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.
Southern Baptist panel to open records for abuse probe
A top committee of the Southern Baptist Convention agreed Tuesday to open up legally protected records to investigators who will look into how it handled, or mishandled, cases of sexual abuse within the nation’s largest Protestant denomination over the past two decades.
The third vote on the matter in less than three weeks by the evangelical denomination’s Executive Committee, it reversed two previous ones that would have maintained attorney-client privilege. Waiving that privilege is considered crucial to enabling a transparent reckoning into how the denomination’s leaders responded to abuse and abusers in its churches and institutions.
The 44-31 vote followed unsuccessful efforts to negotiate a compromise and the resignation of several board members who had previously opposed the waiver.
“This is one small step forward, for which I am thankful, but it’s only the beginning of a long road ahead,” tweeted Jules Woodson, an advocate for those like herself who have come forward with accounts of sexual abuse by SBC clergy. “May truth prevail.”
— From wire reports