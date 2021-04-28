Jan. 6 riot video of police attack released

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities released videos Wednesday showing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, being attacked with a chemical spray as the pro-Trump mob descended on the building.

The videos were released after media outlets, including The Associated Press, went to court to demand that they be made available to the press. The Department of Justice on Wednesday withdrew its opposition to release the videos to the media outlets.

Lawyers for George Tanios, of Morgantown, W.Va, and Julian Khater, of State College, Pa., told a judge during a hearing this week that the two men don’t deserve to be behind bars while they fight the case.

The footage is segmented into 10 clips and includes footage from cameras on poles and officers’ body cameras. They show a close-up view of an angry mob yelling, “USA, USA!” and violently breaking past metal police barriers as officers try to stop them. Khater is seen with his arm in the air, appearing to hold something, and then Sicknick turns away from the crowd and retreats.

Tanios and Khater haven’t been charged in Sicknick’s death.