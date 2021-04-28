Jan. 6 riot video of police attack released
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities released videos Wednesday showing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, being attacked with a chemical spray as the pro-Trump mob descended on the building.
The videos were released after media outlets, including The Associated Press, went to court to demand that they be made available to the press. The Department of Justice on Wednesday withdrew its opposition to release the videos to the media outlets.
Lawyers for George Tanios, of Morgantown, W.Va, and Julian Khater, of State College, Pa., told a judge during a hearing this week that the two men don’t deserve to be behind bars while they fight the case.
The footage is segmented into 10 clips and includes footage from cameras on poles and officers’ body cameras. They show a close-up view of an angry mob yelling, “USA, USA!” and violently breaking past metal police barriers as officers try to stop them. Khater is seen with his arm in the air, appearing to hold something, and then Sicknick turns away from the crowd and retreats.
Tanios and Khater haven’t been charged in Sicknick’s death.
The Washington medical examiner’s office this month found that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. The determination is likely to inhibit the ability of federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges.
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is retiring.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is planning to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.
Mattingly, 48, was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend during the March 13, 2020. The woman’s boyfriend said he feared an intruder was breaking into the apartment. Officers returned fire, killing Taylor, a Black woman whose death sparked massive protests.
Mattingly was recently reprimanded by the chief of police for an email he sent in September that was critical of department leadership. He has been with Louisville police since 2000.
Mattingly’s plans to write a book about the Taylor case set off a storm of criticism on social media earlier this month. The book’s publishing house, Post Hill Press, lost its distributor after Simon & Schuster announced it would not be involved. The book had been scheduled for a fall release.
Mattingly fired six of the 32 shots in the raid at Taylor’s home. Officials determined that another officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor.
Texas man dies after attack by bee swarm
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — A Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said.
Thomas Hicks, 70, was mowing his lawn Monday when he was repeatedly stung by the bees outside his home in Breckenridge, about 130 miles west of Dallas, authorities said.
The Breckenridge Fire Department said first responders faced “very aggressive bee activity” when they arrived at the home. Medics and firefighters attempted emergency care but Hicks died, the fire department said.
The hive was located inside a tree and firefighters killed the bees by spraying foam onto them, authorities said.
