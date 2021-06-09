Russian court outlaws Navalny’s groups
MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Wednesday night outlawed the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by labeling them extremist, the latest move in a campaign to silence dissent and bar Kremlin critics from running for parliament in September.
The Moscow City Court’s ruling, effective immediately, prevents people associated with Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling regional network from seeking public office. Many of Navalny’s allies had hoped to run for parliamentary seats in the Sept. 19 election.
The extremism label also carries lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with the organizations, anyone who donated to them, and even those who simply shared the groups’ materials.
Demings to take on Rubio for Senate seat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Val Demings launched a bid for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, raising hope among Democrats of ousting Florida’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio from the evenly divided chamber.
With the Senate now split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, the Florida race will undoubtedly be among the nation’s most high profile and expensive battles next year.
The Orlando congresswoman used a video on social media to begin introducing herself to a wider audience. Taking aim at Rubio, she said, “There are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business, too tired to fight the efforts to suppress the people’s vote. They fall back to tired talking points and backwards solutions.”
Rubio hit back Wednesday, calling Demings, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, a “far-left extremist” with an undistinguished legislative record.
“Look, I’ve always known that my opponent for the Senate was going to be a far-left liberal Democrat. Today we just found out which one of them Chuck Schumer’s picked,” Rubio says in a video, referring to the top Democrat in the Senate.
Albania’s president impeached
TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian Parliament on Wednesday impeached President Ilir Meta for violating the constitution and discharged him from the post.
The parliament voted 104-7 to discharge the president. Three abstained. The final approval lies with Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months.
A report following a parliamentary investigation concluded that Meta had violated the constitution with his biased approach against the ruling Socialists during the April 25 parliamentary electoral campaign. The report said Meta violated 16 articles and also incited violence.
Meta has denounced the investigation and impeachment attempt, arguing they are illegal. Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces.
Md. gunman weighed large-scale attack
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper told a state psychiatrist he wanted to destroy a building “Timothy McVeigh-style” and that there was “no defense” for the crimes he committed in the shooting, attorneys said Wednesday during a court hearing.
Jarrod Ramos also studied books on mass shootings and police response times, according to court testimony.
Lawyers for Ramos tried to persuade a judge to redact statements their client made to a state psychiatrist in a report that will be part of the second phase of his trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible for the June 2018 attack at the Capital Gazette due to his mental health. Ramos already has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to insanity.
