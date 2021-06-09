The Orlando congresswoman used a video on social media to begin introducing herself to a wider audience. Taking aim at Rubio, she said, “There are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business, too tired to fight the efforts to suppress the people’s vote. They fall back to tired talking points and backwards solutions.”

Rubio hit back Wednesday, calling Demings, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, a “far-left extremist” with an undistinguished legislative record.

“Look, I’ve always known that my opponent for the Senate was going to be a far-left liberal Democrat. Today we just found out which one of them Chuck Schumer’s picked,” Rubio says in a video, referring to the top Democrat in the Senate.

Albania’s president impeached

TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian Parliament on Wednesday impeached President Ilir Meta for violating the constitution and discharged him from the post.

The parliament voted 104-7 to discharge the president. Three abstained. The final approval lies with Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months.