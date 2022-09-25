3 people wounded in shooting at amusement park near Pittsburgh

Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.

Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pa.

Emergency responders took the man and one of the youths to a hospital, where the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released. The youth was admitted with a gunshot wound to the leg, and another youth grazed on the leg was brought to the hospital by a relative; both teens were listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride, and shots were fired by a male wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored COVID-19 mask. A handgun was found near the scene, police said.

White House says Kremlin has been warned on using nuclear weapons

President Joe Biden’s administration has privately told the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine would have “catastrophic consequences” for Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin renewed his warnings of a nuclear threat last week as he mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists after Ukrainian forces recaptured a swath of Russian-occupied territory. Those threats are “a matter that we have to take deadly seriously,” Sullivan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Sullivan said the United States also has made it clear in public that it would “respond decisively if Russia uses nuclear weapons and that we will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend its country and defend its democracy.”

Suicide bombing kills at least 11, injures 18 at army camp in Somalia

A suicide bombing by militants linked to al-Qaida killed at least 11 people at a Somali army training camp, the latest assault to rock the capital as the president vows to stamp out a yearslong insurgency.

The blast at the facility in Mogadishu on Sunday occurred during the recruitment of new troops, according to army officer Jama Hassan, who gave the death toll. Another 18 people were wounded.

Al-Shabab, the Islamist group that’s been fighting Somalia’s government for the past decade, took responsibility for the bombing, according to Radio Andalus.

The attack comes as Somalia’s government under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud steps up its fight against the militants in the center and south of the Horn of Africa nation that’s been ravaged by decades of conflict.

Blaze breaks out in Paris at the world’s biggest produce market

A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’ southern suburbs, as 100 officers and 30 fire engines fought the blaze at the Rungis International Market.

Capt. Marc Le Moine, a spokesman for the Paris fire service, said no one was injured. The fire was brought under control, and there was no risk of it spreading from the warehouse, which covers 1.7 acres, he said. The cause of the blaze is unknown but will be investigated.