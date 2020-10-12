GOP ballot drop boxes are illegal, Calif. registrars told
LOS ANGELES — California’s Republican Party on Monday acknowledged owning unofficial ballot drop boxes that state election officials said are illegal.
California election officials received reports over the weekend about the boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties. On Sunday, the secretary of state issued a memo telling county registrars the boxes were illegal and that ballots must be mailed or brought to official voting locations.
State GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said that the party owns the boxes. He declined to comment on how many exist and where they are located. Barajas said that the state’s law governing so-called ballot harvesting allows an organization to collect and return groups of ballots.
“Democrats only seem to object to ballot harvesting when someone else does it,” Barajas said.
Georgians turn out heavily on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.
Eager voters endured waits of six hours or more in Cobb County, which was once solidly Republican but has voted for Democrats in recent elections, and joined lines that wrapped around polling places in solidly Democratic DeKalb County. Both are in the Atlanta area.
They also turned out in big numbers in North Georgia’s Floyd County, a redoubt of supporters of President Donald Trump.
With record turnout expected for this year’s presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot.
After parade, Japan plans heightened missile defenses
TOKYO — Japan pledged Monday to improved its missile deterrence capability to respond to threats by North Korean weapons that are becoming “more diverse and complex,” as displayed during a military parade held by the North over the weekend.
North Korea, marking the 75th anniversary of its ruling party on Saturday, paraded a variety of weapons systems, unveiling what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that is larger than any of the North’s known ICBMs. It also displayed what was likely an upgraded version of a missile that can be fired from submarines.
While some experts say the weapons could have been mockups of missiles under development, the exhibits appear to signify North Korea’s continuous upgrading of its weapons capabilities during stalled nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.
Belarus continues roundups during nationwide protests
KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Belarus said Monday they detained 713 people during mass protests the day before against the re-election of the country’s authoritarian leader in a disputed election — the harshest crackdown in weeks on demonstrators.
The Interior Ministry reported that out of those detained Sunday, 570 of them were still in custody awaiting a court hearing.
In a separate statement, the ministry threatened to use firearms against the protesters “if need be,” saying that the rallies “have become organized and extremely radical.”
Despite the detentions, protests in Belarus continued Monday, with the elderly taking to the streets in several Belarusian cities, demanding President Alexander Lukashenko’s resignation. More than 2,000 people marched through Minsk, chanting “Go away!” and carrying signs saying “Grandmothers [stand] with the people” and “Our souls are scarred with terror.” Several people were detained.
The protests demanding the resignation of Lukashenko spanned several cities on Sunday, with the largest crowds gathering in the capital, Minsk.
— From wire reports