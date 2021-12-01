The Metropolitan Police said Monday’s incident is being treated as a hate crime. No arrests have yet been made.

Man testifies Smollett recruited him

CHICAGO — An aspiring actor testified Wednesday that Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother to stage a homophobic and racist attack on him in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, saying the former “Empire” star even instructed them on how to throw fake punches.

Abimbola Osundairo said Smollett asked him and his brother “to fake beat him up” and detailed how they should carry out the January 2019 hoax. Smollett planned a “dry run” and gave him a $100 bill to buy supplies for the staged attack, Osundairo said. Osundairo said he and his brother agreed because he felt indebted to Smollett for helping him with his acting career.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report . The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

