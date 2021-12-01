Jan. 6 panel backs contempt charge
WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee’s questions, even as the committee has agreed to let him come back for another try.
The committee voted 9-0 to pursue criminal charges against Clark, who aligned with Donald Trump as the then-president tried to overturn his election defeat. The Democratic chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said it had received a last-minute notification from Clark’s lawyer that he wants to instead invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Thompson said the lawyer had offered “no specific basis for that assertion” and “no facts that would allow the committee to consider it,” but the panel will give him a second chance at a deposition set for Saturday.
U.K. police investigate hate crime
LONDON — British police said Wednesday they are investigating a video which appeared to show a group of men spitting at a bus full of Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah in central London.
The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors antisemitic incidents, said the open-top bus was full of people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on Oxford Street, one of the British capital’s busiest shopping streets. It said the party was “interrupted by an extremely hostile, threatening and abusive group of men.”
The Metropolitan Police said Monday’s incident is being treated as a hate crime. No arrests have yet been made.
Man testifies Smollett recruited him
CHICAGO — An aspiring actor testified Wednesday that Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother to stage a homophobic and racist attack on him in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, saying the former “Empire” star even instructed them on how to throw fake punches.
Abimbola Osundairo said Smollett asked him and his brother “to fake beat him up” and detailed how they should carry out the January 2019 hoax. Smollett planned a “dry run” and gave him a $100 bill to buy supplies for the staged attack, Osundairo said. Osundairo said he and his brother agreed because he felt indebted to Smollett for helping him with his acting career.
Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report . The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.
Biden reveals HIV/AIDS strategy
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his new HIV/AIDS strategy to end the more than 40-year-old epidemic, calling for a renewed focus on vulnerable Americans — including gay and bisexual Black and Latino men, who his administration says are too often stigmatized even as they are disproportionately affected.
The new strategy, which declares racism a “public health threat,” was released on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day. It is meant to serve as a framework for how the administration shapes its policies, research, programs and planning over the next three years. The epidemic has killed more than 36 million worldwide, including 700,000 Americans.
— From wire reports