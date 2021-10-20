GOP again blocks election bill

WASHINGTON — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them, denying Democrats the 60 votes needed to debate the measure on the Senate floor.

But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making headway in their effort to create consensus around changing Senate procedural rules. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, recently eased his long-standing opposition to changing the filibuster rules, which create a 60-vote threshold for most legislation to pass.

Items linked to Laundrie found

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Potential human remains were found Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area along with items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found slain after he returned home alone from their cross-country road trip, according to the FBI.