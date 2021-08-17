Nine centrists have threatened to vote against their own party’s budget blueprint, enough to defeat it in the closely divided House. They want the chamber to first approve a separate $1 trillion bill financing highway, water supply and other infrastructure projects, their top priority.

If all Republicans oppose the budget as expected, Democrats could lose no more than three of their own votes and prevail. The budget’s congressional approval would prevent Republicans from killing the subsequent $3.5 trillion bill, probably this fall, from bill-killing Senate filibusters.

Forest fire forces thousands to flee in French Riviera

LA GARDE-FREINET, France — French President Emmanuel Macron said firefighters have been able to “stabilize” the blaze that raced Tuesday through forests near the French Riviera, forcing thousands of people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels in a picturesque area beloved by residents and tourists alike.

The wildfire started Monday evening about 24 miles inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Fueled by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean, the fire had spread across 12,000 acres of forest by Tuesday morning, according to regional administration.