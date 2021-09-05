Police were on the scene within six minutes, but Grady said they found no trace of the suspect or vehicle until hours later when a deputy heard popping noises in the distance around 4:30 a.m. and the agency went into active-shooter mode, bringing all state and local law enforcement in the area to the scene.

The suspect immediately ran back into the home, where authorities heard another round of gunfire, “a woman scream and a baby whimper.”

South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tens of thousands of people forced to flee South Lake Tahoe could begin returning to their homes after evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday afternoon as crews made progress against a massive wildfire.

The orders that sent 22,000 people in and around the resort fleeing last week were reduced to warnings as the fire virtually stalled a few scant few miles from the forest areas straddling the California-Nevada border.

The threat from the Caldor Fire hasn’t entirely vanished, but downgrading to a warning meant those who wish could return to their homes in what had been a smoke-choked ghost town instead of a Labor Day destination.