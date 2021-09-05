Florida gunman kills 4, including mother and infant
Four people are dead including a mother still cradling her now-deceased baby after a massive gunfight early Sunday with a former Marine a Florida sheriff said was “ready for battle” and so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police from his hospital gurney after being captured.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 33-year-old Bryan Riley appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and had been slowly unraveling for weeks, repeatedly telling his girlfriend that he could communicate directly with God.
After a gunfight with police and deputies — where dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” were exchanged outside a Lakeland home, Judd said, authorities found an 11-year-old girl shot multiple times, plus four deceased victims. They included a 33-year-old mother still holding her 3-month old baby boy and the infant’s 62-year-old grandmother who lived at a neighboring home, and a 40-year-old man
Riley, who served as a sharp shooter in both Iraq and Afghanistan, seemingly targeted the family at random, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.
Preliminary evidence shows that 40-year-old Justice Gleason was an unlucky stranger out mowing his lawn Saturday night when Riley drove by, saying God told him to stop because Gleason’s daughter was going to commit suicide.
Police were on the scene within six minutes, but Grady said they found no trace of the suspect or vehicle until hours later when a deputy heard popping noises in the distance around 4:30 a.m. and the agency went into active-shooter mode, bringing all state and local law enforcement in the area to the scene.
The suspect immediately ran back into the home, where authorities heard another round of gunfire, “a woman scream and a baby whimper.”
South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tens of thousands of people forced to flee South Lake Tahoe could begin returning to their homes after evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday afternoon as crews made progress against a massive wildfire.
The orders that sent 22,000 people in and around the resort fleeing last week were reduced to warnings as the fire virtually stalled a few scant few miles from the forest areas straddling the California-Nevada border.
The threat from the Caldor Fire hasn’t entirely vanished, but downgrading to a warning meant those who wish could return to their homes in what had been a smoke-choked ghost town instead of a Labor Day destination.
California Highway Patrol officers began taking down roadblocks on State Route 50 at Stateline, Nevada, KCRA-TV reported. Members of the National Guard who had helped on the fire had left the area.
Mandatory evacuation orders on the Nevada side of the state line were lifted Saturday, although Douglas County authorities urged residents to stay alert, saying the fire still has the potential to threaten homes.
The wind-driven fire, which at its peak had burned as much as 1,000 acres an hour in the northern Sierra Nevada, was mainly held within current containment lines overnight and was now 43% contained, according to Cal Fire.
No homes had been lost on the eastern side of the fire nearest to the lake and crews managed to carve more fire line along one edge of a fiery finger, which hadn’t moved east, Tim Ernst, a fire operations chief, said at a morning briefing.
— From wire reports