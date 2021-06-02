NASA plans two robotic missions to Earth’s sizzling neighbor Venus
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is returning to sizzling Venus, our closest yet perhaps most overlooked neighbor, after decades of exploring other worlds.
The space agency’s new administrator, Bill Nelson, announced two new robotic missions to the solar system’s hottest planet, during his first major address to employees Wednesday.
“These two sister missions both aim to understand how Venus became an inferno-like world capable of melting lead at the surface,” Nelson said.
One mission named DaVinci Plus will analyze the thick, cloudy Venusian atmosphere in an attempt to determine whether the inferno planet ever had an ocean and was possibly habitable. A small craft will plunge through the atmosphere to measure the gases.
It will be the first U.S.-led mission to the Venusian atmosphere since 1978.
The other mission, called Veritas, will seek a geologic history by mapping the rocky planet’s surface.
China trying to keep herd of wild elephants from entering major city
BEIJING — A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 300 miles from a nature reserve in China’s mountain southwest were approaching the major city of Kunming on Wednesday as authorities rushed to try to keep them out of populated areas.
Chinese wildlife authorities say they don’t know why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the city of Pu’er, a region known for tea cultivation.
Authorities have blocked traffic on roads while the elephants crossed and were setting up barriers and using food as bait to try to keep them away from Kunming and other populated areas
On Wednesday, the herd was in Yuxi, about 12 miles from Kunming, a city of 7 million people, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Chen Mingyong, an Asian elephant expert cited by Xinhua, said the incident was the longest-distance migration of wild elephants recorded in China. Chen said it was possible their leader “lacks experience and led the whole group astray.
A task force of 360 people with 76 cars and nine drones was tracking the elephants, Xinhua said.
Ghislaine Maxwell loses 5th request for bail in Epstein trafficking case
NEW YORK — For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost a bid to be freed on bail while she awaits trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a brief order Wednesday rejecting Maxwell’s latest request.
The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.
In the latest bail quest, Maxwell’s lawyers asked the appeals court to at least order the lower-court judge to conduct a hearing where evidence related to bail could be shown. The 2nd Circuit rejected that, too.
Maxwell, 59, has been incarcerated since last July. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy that allege she recruited at least four females for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
