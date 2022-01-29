Circuit Judge Steven Perryman has set a hearing for Thursday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Macon County and some residents against the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights attorney Fred Gray, argues that Macon County wrongfully gave a square to the Confederate group for the statue and a segregated, whites-only park in 1906. A decision in favor of the county could lead to removal of the monument, which features a statue of a Confederate soldier.

But the United Daughters of the Confederacy contends it owns the 2-acre square legally. An attorney for the group said members want the monument to remain and have asked the judge to throw out the county’s lawsuit.

Spotify to add advisories to COVID-19 podcasts

NEW YORK — Following protests of Spotify kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus.