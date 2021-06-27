N.Y. gives Trump company an ultimatum
Prosecutors in New York have given former President Donald Trump’s attorneys a deadline of Monday afternoon to make any final arguments as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges over its financial dealings, according to two people familiar with the matter.
That deadline is a strong signal that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James — now working together, after each has spent more than two years investigating Trump’s business — are considering criminal charges against the company.
Earlier this year, Vance convened a grand jury in Manhattan to consider indictments in the investigation. No entity or individual has been charged in the investigations thus far, and it remains possible that no charges will be filed.
French resoundingly reject the far right
PARIS — Mainstream candidates delivered a setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen quickly conceded that the far-right, anti-immigration party failed to win any of mainland France’s 12 regions. She immediately looked forward to next year’s presidential vote, saying it “appears more than ever to be the election that allows for changes of politics and politicians.”
Le Pen complained that the two rounds of voting over successive weekends had been “disastrous and erratic.” Still, the National Rally’s showing in Sunday’s decisive runoffs suggested that the party remains anathema to many voters, with no more than 20% of votes nationally
Barr: Trump cursed him in confrontation
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr told President Donald Trump last year that there was no evidence of election fraud, an assertion that was met with profanity from the president, according to a report in The Atlantic.
Barr met with Trump in early December, weeks after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., urged him to say publicly that Trump’s claims of fraudulent ballots and illegal vote counting weren’t based in fact, according to an interview with Barr.
“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” Barr told The Atlantic. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there.”
When Barr told him that there was no evidence of election fraud, Trump responded with profanity and told the attorney general that he must “hate Trump.”
Minn. closing in on new public safety bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill that includes police accountability measures, a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for the death of George Floyd.
While some details had yet to be finalized, leaders from both parties said the compromise reached late Saturday settles the major issues after months of negotiations.
The Democratic-controlled House hopes to build on a package the Legislature approved last summer in the aftermath Floyd’s death under Chauvin’s knee.
The 223-page draft bill includes provisions regulating the use of no-knock warrants, a police misconduct database to create an early warning system to keep bad officers off the streets, and the creation of an office of missing and murdered indigenous relatives as well as a task force for missing and murdered Black women.
— From wire reports