N.Y. gives Trump company an ultimatum

Prosecutors in New York have given former President Donald Trump’s attorneys a deadline of Monday afternoon to make any final arguments as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges over its financial dealings, according to two people familiar with the matter.

That deadline is a strong signal that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James — now working together, after each has spent more than two years investigating Trump’s business — are considering criminal charges against the company.

Earlier this year, Vance convened a grand jury in Manhattan to consider indictments in the investigation. No entity or individual has been charged in the investigations thus far, and it remains possible that no charges will be filed.

French resoundingly reject the far right

PARIS — Mainstream candidates delivered a setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.