During federal trial, officer charged in Floyd killing says he deferred to Chauvin

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing testified Wednesday that he deferred to Derek Chauvin as his senior officer as police tried to arrest Floyd.

J. Alexander Kueng is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back. Thomas Lane held his legs and Tou Thao kept bystanders back.

Kueng testified that he was concerned about their inability to stop Floyd from thrashing around as they tried to arrest him. He said that when Lane suggested changing the restraint, Chauvin disagreed.

“He was my senior officer and I trusted his advice,” Kueng said.

Racist messages from two of Arbery’s killers introduced at hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday moved to buttress their hate crimes case over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery by introducing more than two dozen racist messages and social media posts sent by the men convicted of his murder.

The evidence was presented through the testimony of FBI intelligence analyst Amy Vaughan, who read to the jury extracted messages taken from the cellphones of Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the shooting.

It showed that Travis McMichael regularly referred to Black people as “savages” and “monkeys,” and often associated them with criminal activity in online posts and messages with friends.

Death toll rises to 78 from mudslides in the wake of destructive storm in Brazil

PETROPOLIS, Brazil — The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 78, Gov. Claudio Castro said Wednesday afternoon.

The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge Tuesday, and Castro said almost 400 people were left homeless. Searchers picked through the wreckage throughout the day and 21 people were recovered alive.

Civilians joined official recovery efforts. Among them were Priscila Neves and her siblings, who looked through the mud for any sign of their disappeared parents, but found only clothing. Neves told The Associated Press she had given up hope of finding her parents alive.

Rosilene Virgilio, 49, was in tears as she recalled the desperate pleas from someone she couldn’t save.

“There was a woman screaming, ‘Help! Get me out of here!’ But we couldn’t do anything; the water was gushing out, the mud was gushing out,” Virgilio told The Associated Press. “Our city unfortunately is finished.”

Officials: Florida effort has provided 25 tons of lettuce to manatees in crisis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The unprecedented human effort to feed starving Florida manatees has so far provided the lovable marine mammals with more than 25 tons of lettuce, officials said Wednesday.

The round-tailed, snout-nosed animals popular with locals and tourists have suffered a major die-off because their preferred seagrass food source is disappearing because of water pollution from agricultural, urban, septic tank and other sources.

Officials say the feeding program involving donated romaine lettuce at a Florida Power & Light plant on the east coast is attracting about 300 to 350 manatees per day. It’s been as many as 800 manatees at times, sometimes less than 60 as they move around the waterways.