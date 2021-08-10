Nursing home overhaul bill would boost staffing
WASHINGTON — Responding to the ravages of COVID-19 in nursing homes, senior Democratic senators Tuesday introduced legislation to increase nurse staffing, improve infection control and bolster inspections.
The bill, from a group led by Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, is part of a broader overhaul of long-term care just getting started. Separately, President Joe Biden is seeking $400 billion to expand home and community based care as an alternative to nursing homes in the giant domestic agenda bill Democrats are pushing in Congress. His COVID relief law already provided a down payment.
Rain batters Puerto Rico as storm warnings issued
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Heavy rains pelted the northern Caribbean on Tuesday as forecasters warned that a disturbance could soon become Tropical Storm Fred following a quiet month of no named storms in the region.
Power outages were already reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company in charge of the U.S. territory’s transmission and distribution system, warned those who depend on electricity for life-saving medical devices to activate emergency plans.
The disturbance labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Six was centered 105 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.
Ethiopia calls ‘all capable’ citizens to fight in war
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s government on Tuesday summoned all capable citizens to war, urging them to join the country’s military to stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region “once and for all.”
The call to arms is an ominous sign that all of Ethiopia’s 110 million people are being drawn into a conflict that has now spread beyond Tigray into neighboring regions and could destabilize the entire Horn of Africa region.
Tuesday’s announcement effectively ends the unilateral cease-fire the government declared in June as its military retreated from Tigray. It is also almost certain to magnify the toll of a nine-month war that has led to the massacre of thousands, widespread gang rapes and the displacement of entire communities, mostly Tigrayan. Hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray now face famine conditions .
Miami orders residents to evacuate condo building
MIAMI — Residents of an eight-story condo building in Miami were ordered to evacuate after the building was deemed unsafe by city officials.
On Monday night, six weeks after 98 people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in nearby Surfside, residents of the 138-unit building lugged belongings to their vehicles, news outlets reported. They were ordered to be out by Tuesday morning.
The building was put on notice July 7 for several violations, including failure to obtain its 40-year recertification as safe to occupy. Later that month the city ordered the building’s officials to submit a repair plan immediately but never received any plans, officials said. The building also did not apply for any permits to make repairs.
