Cheney clings to post; Trump backs replacement
WASHINGTON — No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post Wednesday as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome.
Unbowed, she implored her GOP colleagues to pry themselves from a Trump “cult of personality,” declaring that the party and even American democracy were at stake. “History is watching,” she said.
Trump issued a statement giving his “COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement” to Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney. Stefanik, a 36-year-old Trump loyalist who’s played an increasingly visible role within the GOP, responded quickly, highlighting his backing to colleagues who will decide her political future.
France marks anniversary of Napoleon’s death
PARIS — France marked a divisive 200th anniversary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte on Wednesday, amid a widening debate over his legacy, including his role in the restoration of slavery.
“Napoleon Bonaparte is a part of us,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, before laying a wreath at the emperor and former military leader’s tomb in central Paris. He suggested that the country has managed to echew the worst aspects of Napoleon’s empire while improving upon the best of his contributions.
The commemoration was a balancing act for Macron, whose contemporary predecessors largely stayed away from such occasions.
Indigenous communities speak out to stop violence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some shared agonizing stories of frustration and loss. Others performed ceremonies and said prayers. All called for action.
Across the U.S. on Wednesday, family members, advocates and government leaders commemorated a day of awareness for the crises of violence against Indigenous women and children. They met at virtual events, vigils and rallies at state capitols and raised their voices on social media.
In Washington, a gathering hosted by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials started with a prayer asking for guidance and grace for the Indigenous families who have lost relatives and those who have been victims of violence.
S.C. House adds firing squad to execution choice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House voted Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state’s execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs — a measure meant to jump-start executions in a state that once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation.
The bill, approved by a 66-43 vote, will require condemned inmates to choose either being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. The state is one of only nine to still use the electric chair and will become only the fourth to allow a firing squad.
The House only made minor technical changes to the Senate version of the bill, meaning that after a routine final vote in the House and a sign-off by the Senate, it will go to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who has said he will sign it.
2 women in hospital after latest attack on Asians
SAN FRANCISCO — Two Asian women were stabbed as they waited for a bus Tuesday in San Francisco — the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic last year.
Police said the 63- and 84-year-old women remained hospitalized Wednesday. Patrick Thompson, 54, of San Francisco was arrested about two hours after the attack. Investigators were working to determine whether the incident was motivated by racial bias.
